The Bearcats have a fascinating opportunity that is primed for winning in the Big 12 with plenty of local talent to recruit from.

When Scott Satterfield was hired by Cincinnati in 2023, there were largely two reactions. The first was a fairly local one as the Bearcats were looking to replace the extremely successful Luke Fickell—he has big shoes to fill and the tall task of transitioning the program from the American to the Big 12.

The other viewpoint, shared fairly widely, was that Satterfield did well to reset his coaching clock at another Power 4 job after going 25–24 and largely wearing out his welcome at Louisville. Though he did get a fresh start after leaving a well-positioned Cardinals program, Satterfield was unable to do much of anything consistently during his time in the Queen City.

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Even with a massive upset of Texas Tech earlier this year, the lack of progress on the field was always going to put him in a precarious position in Year 4 and he was finally shown the exit door on Sunday to conclude his tenure with the Bearcats with just one winning season and a 21–28 overall record. Now comes a fascinating coaching opportunity for someone.