13 Best Straw Bags for Summer: Coastal Grandmother Chic and Beyond

Explore the top straw bags of the season, from classic totes to chic wicker designs. Discover handcrafted raffia, rattan, and woven accessories that embody effortless summer style. Find the perfect bag for everyday use, farmers market trips, or Mother's Day gifting, with options from Gap to luxury brands like Frances Valentine. Dive into textured details, functional straps, and relaxed glamour that define the coastal-grandmother aesthetic.

My closet is filled with East-West silhouettes, leather clutches, and slouchy designs; open it too quickly, and they might tumble out. Yet there's one style I keep right at the front, reaching for it repeatedly: a straw bag that defines coastal-grandmother chic, channeling Nantucket style that is preppy, nautical, and relaxed.

Raffia, seagrass, rattan, and even bamboo combine to create a woven accessory that screams summer. Details like leather straps and gold-tone beading elevate a casual piece into a versatile wardrobe essential. Trust me, it is worthy of investment. This season, ditch boring totes and consider the 13 best straw bags.

The top market tote has long been a fan favorite but receives a summer upgrade with textured straw and a cantaloupe-colored trim. A multi-functional strap allows you to carry it as a crossbody, shoulder bag, or mini pouch. The flared silhouette boasts a spacious interior, coffee-colored drop straps, and side-knot detailing. Numerous compartments keep your belongings organized.

Another option adds relaxed glamour to any look, featuring interior pockets, a magnetic closure, brushed hardware, and picotee stitching. A third bag evokes similar energy with an open top ideal for farmers market finds and an embossed bottom patch for protection. We have all done flowers and chocolates one too many times, but Mom always goes above and beyond and deserves something extra special. The only thing better than a vacation abroad is a thoughtful luxury item.

The Shop by Shopbop is overflowing with perfect Mother's Day gifts, starting at just $22. Whether she loves a classic look or something bold, there is a bag for every taste. The Gap Straw Tote Bag costs only $47, offering vegan leather straps and woven construction; just be sure to grab it while it is still on sale.

A beauty case mimics the look of a makeup train, available in a slender, square design with a two-way zipper and versatile carrying options. The Frances Valentine Woven Wicker Bag, reminiscent of a picnic basket with a floral-printed lining, is flirty and sweet. Another takes a different approach with delicate raffia covering the body and an electric blue border that leans into the brand's signature identity.

You have probably noticed woven-detail fashion items everywhere lately: rattan bags, raffia flats, textured clutches, and more. The handcrafted, tactile quality feels like a breath of fresh air after years of sleek minimalism, and it pairs beautifully with a variety of outfits





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Straw Bags Summer Accessories Coastal Grandmother Rattan Bags Raffia Wicker Mother's Day Gifts Woven Bags Tote Crossbody Handbag Trends Shopbop Nantucket Style

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