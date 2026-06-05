13 Best Father's Day Gift Ideas for New Dads 2026

Everything from plush robes to practical gifts will make a new dad smile this Father's Day.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.is born, they mostly just want mama, but when they start to get older and gravitate toward their dad, everything begins to change.

Dad life is special, and once kids are old enough to scribble, they’ll definitely show their dads appreciation. Until then, we can help them out a little by shopping for one of these special presents forthese heartfelt, practical, and fun gifts to show the dad in your life how much you appreciate them. Just because you have kids doesn’t mean you have to stop traveling.

A new piece of luggage will reassure any new dad that your family is about to embark on some of the greatest adventures.is a luxurious bag that will garner tons of compliments. It features an interior compartment with enough space for up to 5 days’ worth of clothing.

There is also an aluminum frame with lock closure that exudes the “quiet luxury” aesthetic per reviewers, 360° spinner wheels, and an impact-resistant polycarbonate shell.are renowned for their distinguished craftsmanship and innovative watch features. There are handfuls of watches to consider for dad this Father’s Day, so take a look at the. The watch is crafted from the brand’s super titanium, used for the case and bracelet.

It’s adorned with an aluminum bezel, a black dial, a one-way rotating elapsed-time bezel, and WR200 for a luxurious look. Chic, cozy, and calming, a Brooks Brothers robe is exactly what a new dad needs. Brooks Brothers always brings the best, high-quality items when it comes to clothes and accessories, andis no exception. The best-selling navy robe, made in 100% cotton, was made for baby snuggles and laid-back weekend mornings with the family.

To make it even more special, you can add a special monogram for an extra charge. Any dad, young or old, would love this perfect gift. , featuring scents of bergamot, mandarin, and rain-drenched moss. This popular cologne has over 15,000 positive reviews, like this one person who wrote, “The scent is classic, fresh, and subtly masculine, making it perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

It’s not overpowering but has a lasting fragrance that’s just right—elegant yet approachable. ”, dads will get a smile every single morning. This one comes with up to 10 slots for family photos and your choice of seven different mug colors.is the perfect gift. It has tons of pockets to store gear, plus an added hip belt for extra support.is perfect.

It comes with a bucket handle to make it easier to carry, plus a slimmer base that allows it to still fit in cup holders. With options to sip on a straw or swig from a spout, every dad will love this. , which is designed for ultimate comfort, precision, and flexibility. The less time dad spends shaving, the more time he can spend relaxing!

Nights aren’t always silent for new parents, so this gift comes with the promise of a few minutes to himself. These cool, which is small enough to clip to your keys or duffel bag, but spacious enough to hold four golf tees and three golf balls.! You can scrub, steam, and clean your grill, removing gross, baked-on food and residue so the grilled food tastes even better.

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