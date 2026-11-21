UN member states agree to draft rules for lethal autonomous weapons over two years. Critics condemn the weakened mandate as too slow to address rapid AI military advancements.

One hundred and twenty-eight countries have formally agreed to begin the development of an international instrument concerning lethal autonomous weapons systems over the next two years. This decision was reached early on Saturday at the Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons in Geneva, marking a pivotal moment in the governance of artificial intelligence in warfare. Conference President Julien Thoni announced the outcome to reporters, confirming that the parties to the convention would launch this elaboration process immediately.

The newly agreed process aims to establish rules for weapons capable of selecting and engaging targets without direct human intervention. This capability is increasingly being enabled by advances in artificial intelligence, which are transforming the nature of modern conflict. The agreement opens the path for developing specific regulations that govern how these autonomous systems operate on the battlefield, a domain that has previously lacked clear international oversight.

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Negotiations were significantly complicated by deep divisions among member states, particularly because decisions under the Convention on Conventional Weapons require full consensus to pass. While the majority of states favored a directly legally binding agreement to restrict these weapons, nations with advanced autonomous technologies remained hesitant. Countries including the United States and Russia were notably reluctant to accept strict restrictions on their military capabilities, arguing for the preservation of national security interests.

Julien Thoni explained that the upcoming process will examine which types of weapons should be prohibited under international humanitarian law and which should merely be regulated. The debate also featured semantic disagreements among delegates, with some countries objecting to the use of the word negotiate to describe the talks. Delegates ultimately settled on the term elaborate to describe the upcoming two-year period, reflecting a softer approach than a formal binding treaty process.

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The Stop Killer Robots coalition, an alliance of non-governmental organizations, described the decision as a watered-down mandate that fails to establish a clear path toward a legally binding agreement. Nicole van Rooijen, the Executive Director of the coalition, emphasized that autonomous weapons technology, including AI in the targeting cycle, is already being deployed on battlefields. She warned that delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at significant risk.

Verity Coyle, Deputy Director for Arms at Human Rights Watch, echoed these concerns, criticizing the outcome as deeply disappointing. Coyle stated that the agreement does not provide the urgent action needed to agree on new rules while the technology races ahead. Both organizations argue that the two-year timeline is insufficient to address the immediate ethical and safety challenges posed by machine-driven warfare, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

The resolution marks a significant shift in how the international community approaches the governance of autonomous weapons systems globally. By committing to an instrument developed over two years, the one hundred and twenty-eight countries acknowledge the transformative impact of AI on warfare while navigating complex geopolitical tensions. The outcome reflects a compromise between states seeking immediate regulatory frameworks and those prioritizing technological development and national security.

This process will determine the future legal landscape for military automation on a global scale. The decision to proceed with elaboration rather than immediate negotiation represents a delicate balance between the desire for regulation and the resistance from major military powers. The international community will now watch closely to see if the next two years yield concrete restrictions or merely procedural steps in the regulation of lethal autonomous weapons.