Xavier Taylor, a 12-year-old Maple Shade Youth Baseball player, died Wednesday night after an errant throw struck him in the head or neck during warmups on May 26 and left him in a coma. His family and league confirmed the death.

Xavier Taylor, a 12-year-old South Jersey boy, died Wednesday night, almost six months after a baseball struck him in the head or neck during warmups before a youth game.

His family and the Maple Shade Youth Baseball Association confirmed the death. Xavier was a player with Maple Shade Youth Baseball. The accident happened on May 26. An errant throw hit Xavier during warmups before a game, and he collapsed on the field.

Also read 12-year-old Xavier Taylor of Maple Shade dies months after baseball injury

Xavier Taylor Hospitalized After Baseball Injury

He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition. The injury left him in a coma. His 13th birthday would have been next week. In September, his father, Gregory Taylor, told 6abc that Xavier was still on a ventilator.

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Even so, his father said Xavier had shown signs of improvement. He had gained weight, regulated his body temperature, and moved from the hospital to a short-term care facility. During the months Xavier was in the hospital, the South Jersey community rallied around him and his family. Homes and buses were illuminated in blue, his team's colors.

Community Rallies Around Xavier Taylor

Local churches led prayers. Groups hosted fundraisers. Neighbors left baseball bats out on their front porches as symbols of hope. A Facebook page called Xavier Strong was created to provide updates on the boy.

The All Things Foundation was also created in honor of Xavier to spread the Word of God through baseball. The announcement of Xavier's death focused heavily on Christian messages connected to his circumstances.

Foundation Created In Honor Of Xavier

"This is not the end of Xavier's story. It is the beginning of an eternal one," his family's Xavier Strong organization said.

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"The same God who carried Xavier will continue carrying this family, this ministry and every life his testimony has touched. " The statement also said, "His story became far bigger than one family. It became a movement that the Lord trusted the Taylor family to carry.

Religious Messages Surround Xavier Taylor Death

" It added, "Xavier beat the odds of what doctors said would be impossible. Time after time, Xavier defied expectations and reminded us that God alone has the final word. Every day of his journey became another testimony of God's faithfulness.

" The Maple Shade Youth Baseball Association also confirmed the heartbreaking news. "Our baseball family is grieving alongside the Taylor family," the organization said. "While we know there are no words that can take away this pain, please know that our thoughts, prayers, and love are with them. Xavier was one of our own, and this loss will forever leave a hole in our baseball community.

" Xavier was from Maple Shade. The 12-year-old was struck in the head on May 26 and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital. The community response continued through the fall as he remained in care. The news of his death came on Wednesday night. Staff writer Melanie Burney contributed to this article.