12-Year-Old RPG Finally Gets Steam Deck Verified Status

Zenimax and Bethesda have finally managed to get a long-running free RPG, which has been Unsupported for Steam Deck, to run smoothly on the handheld gaming console. The game has received a major update with Update 50, adding new content and quality-of-life enhancements.

has become the go-to handheld gaming console in recent years. Despite rising prices, it remains one of the best ways to play a vast library of Steam games on the go.

However, not every game on Steam is guaranteed to run well on the Steam Deck. Some require a bit of tweaking, while others won’t run at all. But in the case of one long-running free RPG, Steam Deck verified status has finally arrived... 12 years after the game released.remains elusive, it’s one of the best ways to experience new content across Tamriel. But for most of its 12-year run, the game has lacked the Steam Deck Verified green checkmark.

For a while, the game was entirely unsupported. But for the last few years, it’s had the dubious ‘Playable’ status. Now, at long last,which remains Unsupported for Steam Deck to this day, is among the 20 most-played games on the handheld. So, it certainly makes sense that Zenimax and Bethesda wanted to getup to snuff on Steam Deck.

Now, at least according to Valve, they’ve got it running smoothly.just recently got a major update with Update 50. This went live on June 8th, just before gamers spotted the shiny new Verified badge forkicks off its new seasonal model in earnest. This free patch added a refresh for the Werewolf skill line, a new Class Mastery system, and the long-anticipated Challenge Difficulty system.

It also brought in several more quality-of-life enhancements for the game, while laying the foundation for major content to come when Season 1 begins on July 8th. In other words, there’s a ton of new content to explore now and in the coming months insheer number of re-releases that game has seen in its lifetime, anything is possible. And fans sure seem to be making it work if those player count numbers are any indication.

Similarly, quite a few players report enjoyingn the Steam Deck even during its Unsupported days. Now, however, Zenimax has streamlined the process to make it even easier





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Steam Deck RPG Update 50 Class Mastery System Challenge Difficulty System Season 1 Zenimax Bethesda Steam Deck Verified Status Unsupported For Steam Deck Long-Running Free RPG Among The 20 Most-Played Games On The Handheld Major Content To Come When Season 1 Begins On New Seasonal Model Quality-Of-Life Enhancements Major Update New Class Mastery System Challenge Difficulty System Refresh For The Werewolf Skill Line

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