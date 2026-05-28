12-year-old boy from New York dies in rafting accident on Pennsylvania river during class trip

A 12-year-old boy from New York state has died after a rafting accident on the Lehigh River in Carbon County, Pennsylvania.

A 12-year-old boy from New York state has died after a rafting accident on the Lehigh River in Carbon County, Pennsylvania. Superintendent Jeff Nichols said in a letter to parents the accident occurred during the annual class trip to the Poconos.

"On behalf of the entire district, we extend our deepest condolences to Cesar's family and loved ones during this extraordinarily difficult time," Nichols said in the statement. "We ask our community to honor Cesar's memory and keep his family in our thoughts. "The coroner's office said the 12-year-old had already been removed from the water before the deputy coroner's arrival. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drone video showed a raft overturned and pinned against a fallen tree in the river. Police could also be seen near the Bowmanstown boat ramp off Bowman Road near the Rt. 895 bridge.

"There are no words to adequately express the depth of this loss. Cesar was a cherished member of our school family, a child who mattered deeply to all who had the privilege of knowing him," Nichols said.

"His absence will leave an irreplaceable space in our classrooms, our hallways and our lives. "Man walking home from work brutally attacked, robbed in Philadelphia, video shows





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York and New Jersey ICE Detention Center Protest EscalatesDemonstrators from across New York and New Jersey continued to stand in defiance of federal agents, resulting in several skirmishes with masked ICE agents wielding batons. The ongoing demonstration stems from a hunger strike by detainees seeking better conditions and healthy food inside the facility.

Read more »

Vermont becomes first state in the nation to ban Parkinson’s pesticide paraquatEWG urges New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania to act next to prohibit dangerous weedkiller

Read more »

New York, New Jersey investigating FIFA ahead of World Cup: Here's whyThe probe comes as complaints mount over soaring prices and allegations that fans were misled about the seats they purchased.

Read more »

12-year-old NY boy dies during class trip along Lehigh River in PennsylvaniaCesar Albarracin Guncay, a 6th grade student from Long Island, NY, died during a class trip on the Lehigh River in Carbon County, Pennsylvania.

Read more »