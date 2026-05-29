12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Raft Capsizes During School Trip in Pennsylvania

A 12-year-old boy died from accidental drowning during a school rafting trip in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains after his raft capsized, officials said.

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Gauthama Soma, a pediatric emergency medicine physician and mother of two, offers critical water safety advice for families this Memorial Day weekend. She stresses "touch supervision" for children near water, highlighting that drowning is often silent and accidental death in young children is largely preventable. Dr. Soma also advises parents to ensure children wear Coast Guard-approved life vests and to learn CPR.

The Sag Harbor Union Free School District identified the child as Cesar Albarracin Guncay in a statement to parents, according to ABC 7. Guncay was participating in the annual school rafting trip Wednesday alongside 74 other students, according to published reports.

"On behalf of the entire district, we extend our deepest condolences to Cesar's family and loved ones during this extraordinarily difficult time," Superintendent Jeff Nichols said in the statement. "We ask our community to honor Cesar's memory and keep his family in our thoughts. "The drowning occurred during a guided rafting trip on the Lehigh River, according to the Carbon County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, the students were taking part in a guided rafting trip on the Lehigh River on Wednesday afternoon. Guncay was one of five students aboard an inflatable raft traveling down the river when the raft capsized, ejecting all of its occupants into the water. Authorities have not yet released additional details about factors such as river conditions, safety equipment, or the circumstances leading to the capsize.

Nichols said school counselors would be available to support students and staff following the tragedy.

"There are no words to adequately express the depth of this loss. Cesar was a cherished member of our school family, a child who mattered deeply to all who had the privilege of knowing him," Nichols said. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said the incident remains under investigation.





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