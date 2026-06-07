12 wounded, 2 critically, in shooting near Ohio festival: Police

Multiple people were shot near an outdoor festival in Toledo, Ohio, Saturday evening and police are still searching for the suspect.

Police said they believe there were at least two shooters. Twelve people were wounded, two critically, after gunfire broke out near an outdoor festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday evening, police said.

Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan said it appears there were at least two shooters who "probably" began shooting toward each other, with the victims caught in the crossfire. The incident began unfolding around 5:37 p.m. local time when police received a call for a shooting near the Old West End Festival, a community event celebrating the historic neighborhood.

"We'll dissect what happened and who was responsible and certainly the motives are going to be one of them," the deputy chief said. "You know, why would somebody do something like this? It's horrible.

" He added later, "This is a perfect example of when bullets start flying, they can go anywhere. They can strike anybody.

" George Kral, the city's director of public safety, urged anyone with information or evidence to come forward. "There were several hundred people there tonight and everyone has one of these," said," he said, holding up a cellphone. "I know in my heart that footage is out there. So I am imploring my fellow Toledoans to look through your cellphone video and reach out to and help them catch the people who did this.

" He added, "This is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo, and it's a shame that something like this had to ruin it. "Toledo, a city of about 270,000 people, is located in Northwest Ohio. In a message posted to its website, the festival announced that further events planned for Sunday were cancelled.





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National 19250888

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities sayMultiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said.

Read more »

Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities sayMultiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said.

Read more »

At least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayMultiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said.

Read more »

Multiple people shot near festival in Ohio, authorities sayMultiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said.

Read more »