12 Weeks until Kickoff, TCU's recent road struggles can impact 2026 season

How well has TCU performed on the Road? Under head coach Sonny Dykes, the TCU Horned Frogs have won fourteen road games since 2022. After going undefeated on t

The Question Entering 2026 is Whether the Horned Frogs Can Win on the Road Four of TCU's biggest games will be played away from Amon G. Carter Stadium, including a season-opening trip to Irelans and difficult conference road tests at UCF, Baylor, and Texas Tech.

If the Frogs are going to contend in the Big 12, they'll need to improve on a road record that has been wildly inconsistant since 2023. Under head coach Sonny Dykes, the TCU Horned Frogs have won fourteen road games since 2022. After going undefeated on the road in 2022, the Frogs struggled in 2023 with four losses. That year, the Frogs had brutal losses to Iowa State, 27-14, and Kansas State, 41-3.

A close loss in Lubbock, 35-28, and in the regular season finale, the Frogs couldn’t buy a stop against Oklahoma, leading to a 69-45 loss. The Frogs bounced back in 2024, going 4-2 on the road . Bad losses to SMU and Baylor made the season a series of missed opportunities. In 2025, the Frogs' road performances derailed their season, first at Arizona State, 27-24, and then at Kansas State, 41-28.

Their final road loss was in Provo, Utah, when BYU dominated in a 44-13 win. TCU linebacker Nambi Obiazor makes a tackle against Colorado. | Tony Beblowski - KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI Overall, the Frogs have had a mixed bag of results when playing on the road.

While TCU has been far more consistent at home, when the team travels, it feels like anything can happen, for better or worse.n home wins, this time the Frogs find themselves at the top of the conference in road winning percentage since 2022. However, looking at the standing since 2023 tells a different story. Since then, TCU has held an 8-9 road record, placing them in the middle of the conference.

Iowa State is 11-6, BYU is 11-7, Texas Tech is 9-7, and Houston is also 8-9. After TCU, Baylor is 7-8; Kansas State is 7-9; West Virginia is 7-10; Kansas is 5-11; Oklahoma State is 4-12; and finally, UCF is 3-13 on the road. For the newer teams since 2024, Utah is 8-4, and Arizona State is 7-4, while Arizona is 4-6, and Colorado is 4-7.

TCU has a statistical drop in most categories offensively compared to when at home in 2025 . Total offense yards drop off by nearly 100 yards, 463 yards to 387 yards, and turnovers nearly double, 2.2 compared to 1.0. The Frogs also average 35 rushing yards and 40 passing yards less on the road.

Finally, the Frogs' offense commits almost the same number of penalties at home and on the road. The Frogs' defense is much improved compared to their offense in 2025. Interestingly, the defense allows fewer yards away from home, 373 yards to 381 yards. According to the statistics, the Frogs are better against the pass, 236 yards to 249 yards, and a tad worse against the run, 137 yards to 132 yards.

Unlike the offense, the defense commits fewer penalties on the road, but, like the offense, it performs worse in the turnover category, averaging 1.2 fewer turnovers. TCU starts the season off with a great win against Stanford, 34-37, in 2024TCU walked into Chapel Hill and dominated the Tar Heels 48-14, one of the most complete Dykes eras. Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs mascot celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn ImagesOne year removed from the national championship appearance, TCU was overwhelmed 41-3 in Manhattan in what became one of the low points of the 2023 season. Arizona State scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 27-24 in 2025. TCU will have four true road games this season, and one neutral game in Dublin, Ireland.

TCU will have to control the turnover battle, given the aforementioned statistical drop-off on both sides of the ball; the Frogs will have to protect the ball at a higher rate to be competitive away from home. While the Dublin game against North Carolina comes with unique challenges, starting the season in a comfortable place could benefit the team in the long run, as their next road game isn’t til a month later against the Knights.the October 17th matchup with Baylor in Waco and the Thanksgiving game against Texas Tech.

TCU will look to avenge its 2024 loss in Waco, and it hasn’t won in Lubbock since 2021. Beginning and ending the season on the road will encapsulate the season perfectly for the Horned Frogs. The formula is simple. When TCU protects the football and avoids self-inflicted mistakes, the Frogs are capable of beating anyone on their schedule.

If the turnover issues that have plagued recent road trips continue, the difference between a Big 12 contender and a middle-of-the-pack finish could be decided hundreds of miles from Fort WorthWe’re counting down the days until TCU kicks off against UNC on August 29th. Stay tuned toAdd us as a preferred source onPublishedJackson James is a digital content specialist and graduate of Texas Christian University, where he earned a degree in Film, Television, and Digital Media.

With experience spanning live radio production, social media strategy, and on-site event coverage, Jackson has built a strong foundation in sports storytelling. He previously created content for TCU Student Affairs, contributing to major national moments like FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff while helping grow social audiences. Jackson has also hosted and produced content for KTCU 88.7 The Choice, covering TCU Baseball and Women’s Basketball with real-time analysis.

Now writing for TCU On SI, Jackson combines video, social, and written content to deliver engaging coverage of Horned Frogs athletics.





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