A 12-vehicle pileup has closed westbound Interstate 70 near at mile marker 245 near Floyd Hill, according to Colorado State Patrol.

FLOYD HILL, Colo. — A 12-vehicle pileup has closed westbound Interstate 70 near at mile marker 245 near Floyd Hill, according to Colorado State Patrol.

No injuries had been reported as of the latest update. The closure is expected to last a long time. The crash was reported at 5:52 a.m. near Mile Point 245, between Exit 248, Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill, and Exit 244, U.S. 6. Weather is to blame for the crash, according to the update from CSP.

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The road will stay closed for an extended time for cleanup and to help drivers get around the crash, according to officials. A Colorado State Patrol trooper said the Colorado Department of Transportation will enact passenger vehicle chain laws in the area. This is a developing story.

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