A longtime holiday planner urges Angelenos to start gift-buying months before December, turning frantic last‑minute dashes into relaxed, intentional giving.

Amid crowded calendars and rising stress, a longtime holiday planner urges Angelenos to start gift-buying months before December, turning frantic last‑minute dashes into relaxed, intentional giving.

The strategy is simple: rely on one major retailer, one online shop and one neighborhood business, stock a dedicated closet of wrapping supplies, and use Black Friday weekend deals to finish early. By grouping recipients into age sets or themes and favoring experiences or practical treats over generic mall cards, shoppers can craft memorable, personalized gifts that fit tight schedules and budgets.

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As she browsed the twinkling collectibles at Downtown Disney District, the glitzy, character-driven shopping destination in Anaheim, Maria Howard picked plenty of goodies to fill a gift basket for a grandchild on the way. At her side, Michelle Lopez pointed to a row of shimmering Mickeys and Minnies, looking for just the right mouse pair to anchor the hamper. On this Friday, the mother-daughter duo devoted an afternoon to what they called “fun and fantasy.