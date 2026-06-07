12 tidbits to know before the 23rd World Cup, plus what to call all 48 teams

Want to impress your friends at the World Cup watch party? Tell ’em six hosts have won the title, and the last one to do it was France in 1998

– will be played until one of the 48 countries hoists the iconic gold trophy on July 19 in New Jersey. The United States is appearing in the tournament for the 12th time – with a 9-8-20 all-time record – and is looking to advance past the semifinals for the first time.

Former San Jose Earthquakes star Landon Donovan is the most accomplished U.S. player in tournament history, ranking first in games played and goals . But the most prolific American scorer in one World Cup was Bert Patenaude, who had four goals in three games to help the U.S. reach the semifinals in the inaugural 1930 tournament. The best American finish in the last 95 years was a quarterfinal loss to Germany in 2002.

In 2014, Tim Howard set the World Cup record for saves in a game when he stopped 16 shots in a Round of 16 match against Belgium. The U.S. lost 2-1 in extra time. FILE – Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side’s second goal from the penalty spot during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

Twenty years after making his World Cup debut, Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the world’s biggest stage at the age of 41 as Portugal’s captain and lead striker. Ronaldo already holds the World Cup record for scoring at least once in five tournaments – 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022. Ronaldo, who has scored more goals than anyone else in the history of the sport, figures to extend his streak this month.

Most prop bets set Ronaldo’s goals over/under at 2.5 for the tournament. Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi have been the sport’s biggest superstars for decades, but this likely will be the final time both are in the World Cup. Messi, 39, has scored 13 goals in 26 World Cup matches, including seven in seven games in 2022 in leading Argentina to the championship.

Both players, and Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa, are on their nation’s roster for a record sixth World Cup. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are co-hosts for this edition of the World Cup, so even though the final will be played July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, all three countries can dream about winning their first titles on their “home” turf.

United States forward Christian Pulisic shoots past Senegal forward Cherif Ndiaye during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. Uruguay won the inaugural World Cup at home in 1930, and Italy won at home four years later. England , West Germany and Argentina also won World Cup titles at home.

Switzerland, which will play Qatar on Saturday in the first of six matches to be played in the Bay Area, had a World Cup run like no other in 2006. The Nati is the only team to play an entire tournament and not allow a goal in real time. The Swiss went through pool play with three straight shutouts and then held Ukraine without a goal for 120 minutes in the Round of 16.

But the Swiss’ dream of advancing was dashed when Ukraine won 3-0 on penalty kicks. Brazil has won more World Cups than any other country and its passionate fan base adds a festive atmosphere wherever Seleção plays its matches – the Bay Area discovered this first-hand when Brazil played at Stanford Stadium twice during the 1994 tournament. Brazil is the only country to have qualified for all 23 World Cups.

Their first title came in 1958, when the world was introduced to a 17-year-old budding superstar named Pelé. FILE- Brazil’s Neymar controls the ball during a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru at National stadium in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. A total of 964 matches have been played since the World Cup debuted in 1930, producing 54 hat tricks.

U.S. star Bert Patenaude was the first to score three goals in a match, in the Americans’ second-ever game. The first time it happened was in 1966, when Geoff Hurst scored two of his three goals in extra time to lift England to a 4-2 win over West Germany for Britain’s lone title. France’s Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick was even more dramatic four years ago.

He scored all of France’s goals, tying the score at 3-3 with a penalty shot in the 118th minute. He also converted France’s first attempt in the penalty shootout, but Argentina and Messi ultimately won the golden trophy. Only eight countries have won the World Cup. Brazil has won it five times, while Germany and Italy are four–time winners and defending champ Argentina has won it thrice.

Uruguay , England and Spain won titles in their lone Finals appearances. The Netherlands is the biggest tough-luck country in World Cup history, reaching the final three times and losing twice by one goal and once by two. Only Germany has more runner-up finishes than the Dutch, who are No. 7 in the FIFA rankings entering this tournament. Soccer is generally low-scoring, but that doesn’t mean the goals can’t come lightning quick.

In 2002, Turkey’s Hakan Şükür scored the quickest goal in World Cup history, finding the back of the net against South Korea 11 seconds into the match. Luxembourg has participated in qualifying tournaments for every World Cup since 1934, but has yet to reach the big stage in 22 tries. The Red Lions finished last in their qualifying group for this edition, losing all six matches by a combined score of 13-1.

Curaçao is best known for its beaches, liqueur and producing some pretty good baseball players – Hall of Famer Andrew Jones, Kenley Jansen, Ozzie Albies among others. But the Caribbean island nation can add smallest country ever to play in the World Cup to its resume when it opens against Germany. Curaçao’s population is around 150,000, and the island is only about 171 square miles – about the size of San Jose.

Iceland, with its population of about 350,000, had held the title after it qualified in 2018. The Blue Wave is No. 83 in the latest world rankings, but secured a spot in the World Cup by getting past heavily-favored Jamaica. Fellow first-time nations in the new format are Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan. Four-time champion Italy is missing the World Cup for an unprecedented third straight tournament.

The absence likely means the end of the Italians’ odd World Cup connection with Norway, which is in the tournament for the first time since 1998. In eight matches all-time, Landslaget has two wins, three draws and three losses, all of the defeats coming against Italy – in 1938, 1994 and ‘98. To keep that streak alive, Norway will have to run the table, starting with group matches against Iraq, Senegal and last tournament’s runner-up and No. 3 ranked France.

Here is a cheat sheet on the nicknames for each of the 48 World Cup teams in alphabetical order:Argentina: La Selección , La Albiceleste Belgium: De Rode Duivels Brazil: Seleção , Canarinho Colombia: La Tricolor Czechia: Nároďák , Repre Ecuador: La Tri , La Tricolor Ghana: Black StarsIslamic Republic of Iran: Team MelliMexico: El Tri, El Tricolor





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