12 Really, Really, Reallyyyy Hot Scenes From TV Shows And Movies That Are Actually Totally SFW (Safe For Work), But Will Still Make You Need A Cold Shower

Sometimes a simple hand touch is the sexiest gesture of all.

The hottest moments in movies and TV shows often have nothing to do with sex scenes. It's all about the charged looks and small touches — interactions that are full of tension and anticipation.has a devoted fandom of its own.

It's early in the story, when Elizabeth and Darcy ostensibly hate each other but also can't stop thinking about each other. As she moves to enter her carriage, Darcy unexpectedly reaches out to help her in, and the brief moment of skin-on-skin contact electrifies them both.

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As he walks away, Mr Darcy flexes his hand — a small movement that shows just how affected he is.when they're viewing his mother's favorite painting is one of the hottest things in a show that is full of very hot things. The pair won't admit their growing connection and attraction to each other, but their hands speak for them — drawn together like magnets, finally touching in a moment that is spine-tingling.is perhaps the sexiest of them all, and a lot of that comes down to their next-level chemistry.

The"bane of my existence/object of all my desires" interaction is probably one of the hottest scenes not just inbut in all of TV history. Special shoutout to the lingering gazes, claustrophobic camerawork, heavy breathing, almost-touches, and most of all, Jonathan Bailey's impeccable line delivery.are the ultimate will-they-won't-they, enemies-to-friends-to-lovers ship. There are plenty of hot moments between the pair, especially when they were still trying to resist their feelings and were full of yearning.

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One standout scene is when Joey finally admits that even a casual touch from Pacey makes her feel"alive," and Pacey tells her that, after hearing that, he has to kiss her. He gives her plenty of warning so she can stop him if she wants to, and the tension ramps up as he gets closer and closer.

His soft, whispered"ten" before leaning in to finally kiss Joey is perfection.is full of NSFW scenes, but one of the sexiest moments is totally SFW . Shane and Ilya are both hot, sweaty, and out of breath — thanks to a hard session at the gym — and the phallic symbolism of the water bottle they share, complete with charged eye contact and lingering grazes, is A LOT to take in.has multiple sexy scenes, but one of the best is when Johnny and Baby are unashamedly into each other while they're meant to be"rehearsing.

" They're playful AND horny, which is a pretty damn great combination. The lip-syncing makes it extra fun.

"kneel" scene is iconic for good reason. After an intense emotional build-up between Fleabag and the Hot Priest, this moment is the ultimate pay-off: meaningful, intense, and very, very sexy, as the Hot Priest gives in to his desires and takes charge, giving Fleabag exactly what she yearns for.where Tilly takes Teddy's measurements for a suit is seriously underrated.

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Sure, Tilly's mother is right there, but she's more interested in stealing Teddy's alcohol than in what's happening in front of her — which is a whole lot of sexual tension and heavy flirting. The hottest moment is when Teddy takes Tilly's measuring tape from her to pull her in close.where they fight together against the Praetorian Guards is not remotely sexual, but it's one of the sexiest moments in the whole franchise.

The way their bodies instinctively move in sync, showcasing their deep connection and physical compatibility, is literally breathtaking.mini-series is the culmination of the huge emotional journeys of Mr Thornton and Margaret Hale, and to see them literally meeting in the middle is incredibly satisfying. But what really takes this scene from romantic to absolutely cold shower-worthy is the way Thornton looks at Margaret as she talks — like he sees her, respects her, loves her, and, of course, really wants her.

Then Margaret kisses his hand, and all bets are off.is an exhilarating watch, and the connection between Wolfgang and Kala is an especially powerful part of it — not to mention hot. Their chemistry is electric, and the eye contact, joyful singing, and almost-kiss are a potent combination. The moments when the show really leaned into it were rare, but all the more special because of it.

A standout scene was when Mulder teaches Scully how to play baseball — a classic romance trope done exceptionally well here, giving the pair an excuse to get out of their heads for once and into their bodies. Whew.