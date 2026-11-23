Local musicians and venues have plenty of holiday cheer in store this season, and there’s much more on tap than warhorses like “The Nutcracker” or Handel’s “Messiah.” WBUR music writer Noah Schaffer shares a sampling of holiday concerts coming to Greater Boston.

Sue Foley with her band. She brings her new concept album “Alone A Holiday Companion” to Brighton Music Hall on Dec. 5. could produce both warmer and wetter weather here in New England – but they also caution that a major blizzard, as happened during the 2016 El Niño, isn’t out of the question either.

Whether the weather matches the season or not, local musicians and venues have plenty of holiday cheer in store, and there’s much more on tap than warhorses like “The Nutcracker” or Handel’s “Messiah. ” Options range from lonesome blues to hillbilly hijinks to Caribbean and Albanian celebrations. Here’s just a small taste of the dozens of holiday concerts coming to the Boston area.

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While Thanksgiving has never been one of the more concert-heavy holidays, fans of American backbeat music will always associate it with “The Last Waltz. ” The all-star farewell concert by The Band, the outfit that helped define what is now called Americana music, was held on Thanksgiving 50 years ago. To celebrate Boston’sis reuniting and, just like in the Martin Scorsese-directed documentary, there will be lots of special guests adding a bluegrass touch to The Band’s catalog.

An even larger cast of North Shore rock, folk and funk musicians are also holding their own Last Waltz anniversary shindig the following night, Nov. 28, atBoston fiddler, guitarist and songwriter Emily Haviland loves Amy Grant’s 1983 “A Christmas Album,” which includes the now-classic “Tennessee Christmas. ” But this night isn’t just a track-by-track recreation of that gentle gem.

Instead, Haviland and friends likeand Hayley Sabella will sing a mix of originals and special collaborations as well as songs from “A Christmas Album” in an evening inspired by the warmth and chemistry of holiday TV variety shows. Joining her in the houseband are bassistThe Christmas blues are real, as anyone who has spent the holiday alone or far from loved ones can testify.

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Few have captured that holiday melancholy as well as veteran blues guitarist and songwriter Sue Foley does on her spare and gritty new concept record “Alone A Holiday Companion. ” While the record, which Foley dedicates to anyone alone on the holidays, is far from celebratory on tracks like “Just Another Day,” it ends on a hopeful and caring note with covers of Bobby Bland’s “I’ll Take Care of You” and AC/DC’s “Ride On.

” Foley and her band are spending the month on tour with Boston blues trio GA-20, whose recent album with Charlie Musselwhite just scored a Grammy nomination. Several of the prior Boston Festival of New Jewish Music Chanukah celebrations included short pieces from this striking and thoughtful collaboration between Ezekiel's Wheels Klezmer Band and local choreographer Rachel Linsky’s ZACHOR Dance Projects. Now the full piece of this meditation about celebration and diasporic identity is being premiered.

It will be the first holiday event at Global Arts Live’s new performance space Old Crow Medicine Show might be known as high-energy ambassadors of Southern old-time string band music, but two of the group’s founding members actually met as seventh graders at the tony Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. Last year, Ketch Secor and his current gang of Old Crow pals released “OCMS XMAS,” full of downtown anthems like “Corn Whiskey Christmas,” and this month they’ve added to their holiday gift bag by collaborating with the Secret Sisters on an ode to a foggy “It’s unlikely that older Albanian Americans take public celebrations of Christmas for granted.

The holiday — known as Krishtlindjet — was actually outlawed during Albania’s communist period, which lasted from 1967 to 1991. While roughly three-quarters of Albanians are Muslim, the country also has a rich Orthodox Christian heritage kept alive by this South Boston church. This season, it is inviting the groundbreaking Byzantine singer and priest Nikodimos Kabarnos — the self-proclaimed “Rebel in Byzantine Music” — for a benefit gala.

Trinidad might be known for the English-language sounds of calypso and soca, but at Christmastime, its Spanish roots come alive through parang. This Caribbean parallel to caroling tradition finds string bands roaming door to door offering songs of good cheer. It’s just one of the many Caribbean Christmas vibes likely to be part of this evening with the uplifting and globally-minded Boston singer” put to an irresistible reggae groove.

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Other City Winery holiday offerings include “A Sinatra Christmas” with Rich DiMare & Ron Poster Trio (One of the great heroes of the Boston jazz scene, bassist and educator John Lockwood can be found playing avant-garde jazz at its freest every Monday with The Fringe at the Lilypad. He’ll likely be taking a more melodic approach as he hosts his annual holiday show as part of the free weekly series at the Long Live Roxbury taproom.

He’ll be joined by some of his fellow Boston jazz masters: vocalist Nadia Washington, keyboardist Maxim Lubarsky and drummer Lee Fish. One of the great multigenerational families in Haitian music and art is the Couleurs. Alan Cavé, who first came to prominence with the groundbreaking konpa group Zin, went on to a lengthy solo career that earned him the moniker King of Konpa Love. His father, Syto Cavé, is an important poet, playwright and song lyricist.

The two have often collaborated on songs and concerts like this Kreyol Christmas celebration, which will also include vocalist Slooze. It’s part of Konpa en Jazz, an ongoing Boston-area series that showcases the sophisticated side of Haitian culture. , who helped put the Muscle Shoals soul sound on the map. Carter also gifted the holiday music canon one of its naughtiest classics, “Back Door Santa.

” That song will be part of this tribute to vintage R&B and Motown holiday cuts — there’s a high likelihood that at least one track from the 1970 “The Temptations Christmas Card” will also be on the setlist. Bawdy holiday celebrations have long been a staple of the queer entertainment circuit. Provincetown mainstay Corey Manteiga first came up with much of the material for their Slut Bop bashes for performances of “Showgirls” in Provincetown.

They’ll be joined by Boston drag favorite Patty Bourrée, who will be the Fairy Slutmother. Other Club Café live events this season include crooner Lucas Beltran’s “Christmas Swings Again” (No playlist of tropical Christmas songs would be complete without the cumbia “Arbolito Lindo de Navidad” by Mexico’s long-running La Sonora Dinamita.

The singer tells a Christmas tree to skip the gifts for an ungrateful and lying partner and instead grant health, money, love and a dance party with La Sonora Dinamita! One of that band’s many former singers, Any Velasquez, brings her current group to this Christmas Day bash in Providence, which also includes Los Primos Palencia, a Boston band with Guatemalan roots.