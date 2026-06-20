12 injured in mass drive-by shooting in Chicago's Princeton Park neighborhood

At least 12 people were injured late Friday night when two gunmen opened fired from a vehicle into a crowd, Chicago police said.

An investigation was underway after a mass shooting in Chicago’s Princeton Park community left at least 12 people injured. Rose Schmidt reports. At least 13 people were injured late Friday night when two gunmen opened fired from a vehicle into a crowd in the city's Princeton Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said at around 11 p.m., officers were called about a person who had been shot along West 95th Street near South Wentworth Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined a red SUV pulled alongside a large crowd, and two suspects inside the vehicle began firing gunshots before fleeing the scene. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people who had sustained gunshot injuries.

A 32-year-old woman was shot twice in the back and taken to an area hospital in good condition. The second victim, a 44-year-old man, sustained four gunshot wounds to his back, and was transported to a local hospital. He was also listed in good condition. At least 10 other people sustained gunshot wounds, with the victims ranging between 17 and 47 years old.

A 22-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was said to be in fair condition. A 30-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was listed in fair condition. A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was listed in fair condition. A 38-year-old woman sustained graze wounds and was said to be in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was listed in fair condition. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by Area Two detectives.





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