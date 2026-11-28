The dust particles contain mineralogy that has been altered by water containing heavy isotopes of oxygen.

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Get the Space.com NewsletterContact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn artist's illustration of a Kuiper Belt object and the sun and planets in the distance ; scanning transmission electron microscope images of some of the dust grains, showing various facets of their mineralogy . A dozen grains of dust that have wandered in from the distant Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune were found floating in Earth's stratosphere.

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And it turns out they hold the secrets of a special kind of 'heavy' water that seems to be surprisingly abundant in the outer solar system. When analyzed by a team of scientists the 12 dust grains, which were captured by NASA's stratospheric ER-2 research aircraft, show signs of having interacted with a form of water that contains heavy oxygen isotopes.