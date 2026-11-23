Many childhood activities used to be affordable. Kids collected toys, rode bikes, played video games, or spent hours enjoying hobbies without spending much money. Some of these pastimes required little more than time and imagination. Today, many of those same activities can cost much more.

Many childhood activities used to be affordable. Kids collected toys, rode bikes, played video games, or spent hours enjoying hobbies without spending much money. Some of these pastimes required little more than time and imagination.

Today, many of those same activities can cost much more. Collectibles have become valuable, sports equipment is more expensive, and popular hobbies come with higher prices. Here are 12 childhood pastimes that have become surprisingly expensive. Collecting baseball cards and other trading cards was once an affordable hobby for kids.

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Packs were cheap, and trading duplicates with friends was part of the fun. Today, rare cards can sell for thousands or even millions of dollars, making some collections very expensive. Video games were once a relatively simple hobby. Kids could buy a console and enjoy the same games for years.

Today, consoles, games, extra controllers, and online subscriptions can add up quickly. Some older games have also become valuable collectibles. Riding bikes was one of the easiest ways for kids to have fun outside. A basic bicycle was often enough for years of adventures around the neighborhood.

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Today, good-quality bikes can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, especially specialized mountain and BMX models. Building model cars gave children a chance to create something with their own hands. The kits included small parts, paint, and instructions. Today, certain kits are harder to find, while detailed models and special editions can carry much higher prices.

Comic books were once an inexpensive way to enjoy stories about superheroes and adventures. Kids could buy new issues regularly and trade them with friends. Today, rare editions and first appearances can be worth a lot of money, while even new comics often cost more than they once did. LEGO bricks gave kids endless ways to build houses, cars, and imaginary worlds.

A small box could provide hours of entertainment. Modern sets are often larger and more detailed, but their prices have also increased. Some popular collections can cost hundreds of dollars. Skateboarding became a popular pastime for kids and teenagers who wanted to learn tricks and spend time with friends.

A simple board was often enough to get started. Today, quality skateboards, shoes, safety gear, and replacement parts can make the hobby more expensive. Action figures were a favorite toy for children who enjoyed superheroes, cartoons, and movies. Kids often played with them rather than keeping them in boxes.

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Today, rare vintage figures and limited editions can sell for high prices, especially when they are still in their original packaging. Learning guitar, piano, or drums was a popular way to spend free time. Families could buy an instrument and encourage children to practice at home. Today, good instruments can be costly, and lessons, accessories, and repairs add even more to the expense.

Taking pictures used to mean using a simple film camera and waiting for the photos to be developed. It was an enjoyable way to capture family trips and everyday moments. Today, digital cameras, lenses, memory cards, and editing tools can make photography an expensive hobby. Many children dreamed of riding horses or taking lessons at a local stable.

It was a special activity that offered time outdoors and a chance to learn new skills. Today, lessons, riding equipment, and stable fees can make horseback riding difficult for families on a tight budget. Pokémon cards became a huge part of childhood for many kids in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Opening packs and trading cards at school were simple pleasures.

Today, rare cards can sell for thousands of dollars, while new packs and special collections can also be expensive.