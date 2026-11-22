The Horned Frogs recently made a national championship game, but are now looking for someone who can push them above the middling records of late.

It’s hard to set the bar any higher than Sonny Dykes did in his first season at TCU. Coming off a 5–7 campaign and the school getting rid of its Hall of Fame head coach after two decades, all Dykes managed to do was lead his team to the national title game.

While that final game of the season was nothing to write home about, it was a remarkable accomplishment that formed part of one of the great turnarounds of all time in the sport. The future seemed bright in Forth Worth, but getting back to that kind of success proved far more elusive than anybody could have anticipated.

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A pair of solid, nine-win campaigns were sandwiched between missing out on bowl games, but patience was much thinner than many expected down the street from the Stockyards and some administrative turnover likely didn’t help Dykes’s cause either. As a private school with resources in a talent-rich area, this could be one of the more attractive openings in college football for this coaching cycle. So, who could TCU turn to?

Here are 12 candidates who may be a fit with the program.and the fit just hasn’t worked out well with the Trojans. Could this be the kind of soft landing spot that allows him to skip town and save face? It would be a return to his Texas roots and his offense will give Horned Frogs fans something to enjoy. Plus, he knows the program well given his brother was an offensive coordinator in Fort Worth before.

If you had to take some wagers on who lands the TCU job, Traylor may actually be the odds-on favorite . He’s been terrific down the road in San Antonio and has connections all over the state as a former high school coach who was a consistent winner.

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Another Group of 6 coach with deep ties to the state, Kinne spent several years growing up in the metroplex as the son of a high school coach. He’s an offensive mind who can be a little brash, but that’s just what the Horned Frogs should be looking for to provide a shot of adrenaline for the program.after winning at New Mexico and getting the Lobos firmly into the Group of 6 discussion.

Texas might be one of the few areas where he doesn’t have extensive experience coaching in, but that shouldn’t stop the school from hiring a brilliant coach who knows how to win a dozen different ways. Monken worked with TCU athletic director Mike Buddie when the two were at West Point and the latter naturally knows what kind of program builder the former is.

As much as the coach is associated with playing option football, he’s not married to it and his offensive flexibility could work out well given the kind of talent that is just down the street from the football facilities. Army coach Jeff Monken worked with TCU AD Mike Buddie, and he could be a top candidate for the Frogs’ open job. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Though the Alabama native hasn’t coached in the state of Texas, he’s proven to be adaptable and capable of winning anywhere he’s at.

The TCU administration should be thrilled to get someone of his character and his energy would be infectious in terms of helping turn the program around. One of the latest generation Air Raid coaches, Kittley has set offensive records everywhere he’s been.

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His first head coaching job has been impressive in turning around the Owls and the jump up to the Power 4 level will come soon enough so it makes sense for it to be back in his home state and in a league he knows well. The Louisiana native will be selective in terms of the number of jobs he goes after, but TCU makes lots of mutual sense as a Power 4 program that may lean to more of an offensive mind.

He’s developed one of the best offenses in the country the last few years and knows how to recruit and nurture a good quarterback, which will go a long way if he’s in the mix for this job given how many of them are nearby. A former TCU assistant, Samples has coached all over the Lone Star State and grew up in Dallas.

He’s highly regarded for his recruiting abilities and has played a role in the Ducks becoming a regular CFP contender. As much as some TCU fans may want Kliff Kingsbury, Johnson is the more realistic option from the Rams’ coaching staff. He grew up outside Houston, has a lengthy college and pro résumé as a coach and has developed a number of quarterbacks. It probably won’t hurt that he can get a recommendation from the Dallas Cowboys’ signal-caller either.

The East Texas native has connections all over the state and has made such a name for himself as a coach the last few years in the NFL that he’s gotten a few interviews to become a head coach. Webb grew up not far from TCU’s campus in the metroplex and has long been considered a rising star in the coaching business.

Though he may have been in line to get an NFL job this cycle, the demotion from calling plays under Sean Payton could work against him in ways it wouldn’t if he would be open to taking a college job. Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports.

A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.