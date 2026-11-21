Deck your shelves with holiday cheer.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, but there’s a much wider world out there of niche advent calendars catering to practically every hobby and interest, from.

Fortunately for the bookworms among us, it also includes a huge swath of Christmas countdown kits tailored specifically to the literarily inclined.and book-related knickknacks, to be unwrapped one by one in the days leading up to Christmas, or a singular book with 24 chapters, so the story unfolds alongside the growing anticipation for the big day. Both types are sure to get any book lover in the holiday spirit and would make a great gift for the reader in your life . There are countless to choose from, but to get you started, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best bookish advent calendars out there. Happy unwrapping, and happy reading! , otherworldly genre.

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It all leads up to a signed special edition of a surprise adult romantasy book—with a medium spice rating—complete with exclusive jacket art, a ribbon bookmark, and bonus content. , and more, each equipped with a golden ribbon.

So, it’s basically three gifts in one: In addition to serving as a bookish 24-day countdown to Christmas, it also offers up 24 stories to be read,’s book stack illustrations all over the internet, and this advent calendar brings them into your home for the holidays. It contains 24 mini books, each of which contains a bit of a trivia or a journal prompt, a mini bookcase to store them all, a little journal to use alongside the calendar, and a surprise 25th gift that promises to be perfect for book lovers.

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Open up this advent calendar, and you’ll be met with 25 adorable pockets, each filled with a little gift or trinket sure to delight any bookworm. We won’t spoil the specifics of its many bookish surprises, but you just might find yourself unwrapping ornaments, bookmarks, stickers, games, and gift tags, to name just a few.bookish way with the company’s take on an advent calendar, featuring 18 mini versions of real novels both new and old, plus six reading-themed accessories to round out the cozy library vibe.

'The 12 Dates of Christmas' by Ruby Winter Across 24 individually wrapped chapters—to be unsealed one per day leading up to Christmas, if you’re patient enough to wait—’s holiday novel follows jaded Evie McClane on a yuletide trip to London. There, she meets the handsome and Christmas-loving Jake Frost, who’s determined to get her in the holiday spirit over the course of 12 increasingly romantic dates.variety.

It opens with Anna discovering that her late brother has left her and his arrogant best friend Luke an advent calendar of their own: 25 daily adventures for them to discover together—and which may be enough to finally melt the ice between them. , where each of the novel’s 24 chapters includes clues and puzzles embedded within the festive story to help you solve the case of socialite Melina Bock’s death.

Another option for romantasy fans, this advent calendar book, spread across 24 chapters, centers on faerie Sonnet Weatherwood. When she makes a deal with the cunning Malcom Black—he'll help her woo the most eligible bachelor in the land at the Yuletide Ball, and she’ll help him pull off a major gamble—she seems to have found the reason for the season.

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That is, as long as they aren’t derailed by the growing attraction between them.with enough spice to keep you warm in the winter cold. Our heroine is Ivy Weaver, who’s back in town for the first time since she attempted to confess her love to her longtime crush, until plans went awry. When his older brother intercepted, he reacted so strongly that she hightailed it out of town and stayed away for years.

Now, though, with a decade of distance and Christmas magic running rampant, both brothers just might be seeing her a little differently.to limit yourself to one of its 25 chapters a day. It promises to be much easier said than done as you work your way through the extremely suspenseful story of a Christmastime family reunion gone very, very wrong.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, where she writes mainly about pop culture, drawing on her lifelong obsessions with consuming every book, movie, and TV show she can get her hands on. Andrea is based in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her byline has also appeared in