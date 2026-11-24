Apple TV's 12 12 12 reaches its midpoint with a tense Christmas Eve standoff between Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. Viewers can watch the latest episode now on the streaming platform.

Apple TV has reached a critical juncture in its high-stakes heist thriller series 12 12 12 as the narrative enters the second half of its second season. The platform is currently releasing new episodes of the crime drama which pits FBI Agent Jack Strickland played by Anthony Mackie against criminal mastermind Paul Galvin portrayed by Jamie Dornan. This installment brings the long-simmering cat-and-mouse dynamic between the two leads to a boiling point amidst the winter holidays.

Mid-Season Tension Reaches Christmas Eve

The fourth episode of the second season serves as a pivotal moment where the two antagonistic forces finally narrow in on the same key informant. This convergence sets the stage for a tense confrontation that alters the trajectory of the entire manhunt. The episode moves the plot away from the initial Zurich bank vault raid and focuses on the immediate aftermath of the siblings evading capture across Europe.

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A new sneak peek released by Collider offers a exclusive glimpse into the episode which is set specifically on Christmas Eve. The footage highlights FBI Agent Jack Strickland who is currently holed up in a Marriott hotel far away from his family. He spends the late hours of the evening reminiscing with his sister while ostensibly preparing for a late night run.

The Hotel Standoff and Criminal Bind

Behind Stricklands claimed exercise routine lies a surveillance operation targeting Paul Galvin and his brother Bobby played by Jack Kesy. The criminal duo finds themselves in a difficult position as they desperately attempt to get a train moving quickly. They fear that staying stationary in the city will lead to their arrest by the relentless FBI agent pursuing them.

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The sneak peek reveals a crucial moment where Strickland spots Paul Galvin directly in front of him from his hotel room. Despite his sister urging him to call their mother and get better rest for the holidays he recognizes the opportunity to catch the criminal mastermind immediately. Strickland decides not to lose the chance to apprehend Galvin right then and there.

Stricklands Personal Stake and Future Consequences

Jack Stricklands personal motivation remains deeply tied to his family life and the promise of returning home for the holidays. The text notes that successfully capturing Paul Galvin in this episode would mean nothing would stop Strickland from getting home for Yuletide celebrations the following year. This personal stake elevates the tension beyond a standard police procedural into a deeply personal mission.

The series continues to explore the three separate timelines of the elaborate bank robbery which has become the centerpiece of the narrative. Viewers watching the new episode on Apple TV will see how this specific Christmas Eve encounter impacts the broader investigation into the siblings actions across different time periods.

Streaming Schedule and Platform Context

12 12 12 continues to be one of the premier original thrillers available on Apple TV as the year draws to a close. The show joins other high-profile originals such as Stick and Nocturne in keeping viewers engaged with new content during the holiday season. The release of this mid-season episode ensures the platform maintains its momentum in the competitive streaming landscape.

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As the snow begins to fall in the narrative and on the streets of the filming locations the stakes for both the FBI and the criminals continue to rise. The collision course between Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan drives the plot forward with a blend of psychological tension and action that defines the series.