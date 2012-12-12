12 12 12 on Apple TV: Anthony Mackie vs Jamie Dornan Heist Thriller

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in 12 12 12, a high-stakes heist thriller premiering on Apple TV this Friday, November 13. Discover the plot and why it is ScreenRant's top pick.

Anthony Mackie returns to television screens with a commanding performance in the new eight-part heist thriller 12 12 12, premiering on Apple TV this Friday, November 13. The series marks the first major return for the Emmy-nominated actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe star since the dystopian sci-fi series Twisted Metal concluded its run on Peacock in 2023. This release is positioned as a definitive streaming event for the week, offering a blend of high-stakes vault robbery and an intense international chase that promises to captivate audiences globally.

12 12 12 Premise: The Three 12s Rule

The series title refers to a specific criminal doctrine explained by Mackie's character, FBI agent Jack Strickland. According to the principles of crime, every high-asset robbery requires 12 months of planning and exactly 12 hours to execute. If the perpetrators evade capture within 12 days, they are never caught, a rule that defines the cat-and-mouse game at the heart of the plot.

Also read Boston Blue Addresses Blue Bloods Cancellation via Jamie Reagan Return

This framework sets the stage for the biggest banking heist in European history. Jack Strickland must race against this strict three-week deadline to apprehend the elusive thief responsible for the Zurich luxury bank robbery. The pressure of these numerical constraints drives the urgency and tension throughout the eight-episode season.

Anthony Mackie Versus Jamie Dornan

Anthony Mackie stars as FBI agent Jack Strickland, who is tasked with hunting down Paul Galvin, a sophisticated career criminal portrayed by BAFTA TV-nominated actor Jamie Dornan. Paul, originally from the United States, has stolen a fortune from a bank in Zurich, Switzerland, prompting Jack to pursue him across the continent. This dynamic pits an unstoppable law enforcement force against an immovable criminal object.

Advertisement

Paul Galvin is not alone in his endeavors, as he is assisted by a trustworthy crew including his brother Bobby, played by Jack Kesy, known for his role in the HBO crime drama Task. The rivalry between Jack and Paul serves as the central conflict, with Paul consistently staying one step ahead of the investigation while maintaining his freedom and the stolen wealth.

Influence of Heat and James Bond

ScreenRant has identified 12 12 12 as one of the best new Apple TV series worth watching this week, citing its successful fusion of classic crime drama elements with global action. The narrative structure parallels Michael Mann's masterpiece Heat, where Al Pacino's detective hunts Robert De Niro's thief, but expands the scope significantly. Instead of the urban streets of Los Angeles, the story unfolds across various European locations.

This geographical expansion gives the series the scope and visual style reminiscent of James Bond films, particularly referencing classics like Goldfinger and GoldenEye which featured Swiss settings. While it lacks the espionage elements of 007, the series leans heavily into the action genre with relentless pursuits. This combination aims to make 12 12 12 the most popular series on the platform, potentially claiming the #1 viewership spot from the serial killer thriller Nocturne.

Production Details and Release

The series is directed by Ellen Kuras, Takeshi Fukunaga, and Kari Skogland, with Joe Murtagh writing the scripts. It carries a TV-MA rating and is categorized as a Crime Drama and Action series. Fans can begin streaming the two-part premiere on Apple TV starting Friday, November 13.