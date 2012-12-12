12 12 12 Apple TV Series Stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in Heist Thriller

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in Apple TV's heist series 12 12 12, premiering November 13, following an FBI agent and a master thief across Europe.

Collider has published an exclusive first look at the premiere episode of 12 12 12, the Apple TV series starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. The show is scheduled for release on November 13, and the first look gives viewers an early sense of how the heist thriller is built.

The series comes from Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble. Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan lead a cast that also includes Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, José Garcia and True Detective star Kali Reis.

Also read 12 12 12 on Apple TV: Anthony Mackie vs Jamie Dornan Heist Thriller

How the 12 12 12 Heist Story Is Structured

The 12 12 12 series is built around a single heist told across three timelines. Each episode moves through 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist itself and the 12 days that follow it.

The central event is a daring, epic raid on a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich. The series follows a disgraced FBI agent played by Anthony Mackie and an American career criminal played by Jamie Dornan.

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According to the show's description, the two characters play a zero-sum game of cat and mouse across Europe. Each side is trying to outmaneuver the other, so the story moves between the planning, the execution and the aftermath of the same job.

Inside the Premiere Clip With Anthony Mackie

The exclusive clip shows Anthony Mackie's FBI agent standing at the scene of a crime. He explains to his partner exactly what happened and how the bank robbers tricked investigators without getting caught.

The scene details how the alarms were ignored and how the thieves made their bold escape using public transportation. It shows that Mackie's FBI agent will be pitted against Jamie Dornan's master thief throughout the series.

Collider notes that Mackie has taken on many thrilling roles over his career. Watching him in a game of cat and mouse with Dornan gives fans a different side of his acting, which the publication describes as something new and exciting.

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What the 12 12 12 Release Means for Viewers

Viewers can start watching 12 12 12 on Apple TV when the series premieres on November 13. The release date gives fans a fixed starting point for following the heist from its first planning stages.

The show's cast, which includes Kali Reis alongside Mackie and Dornan, adds several performers to the ensemble. Fans of the two lead actors will see them in a new genre setting, facing off as a detective and a thief rather than in their earlier roles.

Because each episode covers three separate timelines, viewers will need to follow the planning, the heist and the days after it to understand the full plot. The premiere clip offers a preview of how that structure will work in practice.