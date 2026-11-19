The 119th Los Angeles Auto Show opens at the Convention Center on November 20, 2026, featuring the new 2027 Hyundai Elantra, Genesis GV90, and diverse automotive concepts.

The 119th Los Angeles Auto Show officially opens its doors to the public on Friday, November 20, 2026, and remains open through November 29, 2026. Media representatives and industry professionals received exclusive previews during the media day event held on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The exhibition takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, providing a comprehensive look at the latest automotive innovations and design trends.

2027 Hyundai Elantra Launch Details

Hyundai Motor Company serves as a primary focus of the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, unveiling its latest sedan innovations. The automaker is presenting the new 2027 Hyundai Elantra alongside the advanced 2028 Elantra Hybrid model. These vehicles represent the latest engineering solutions from Hyundai for the upcoming model years.

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Genesis GV90 Electric SUV Features

Genesis is showcasing its upcoming electric SUV, the 2027 Genesis GV90 Neolun, during the exhibition. The vehicle features distinctive design elements including electric suicide doors. The front seats are designed to turn 180 degrees, providing unique interior flexibility. These features highlight the luxury and technological focus of the new GV90 model.

Acura Nexera and Rivian R2 Concepts

Acura is displaying its concept car, the Nexera, as part of its media presentation at the show. The event also includes previews of the Rivian R2 electric SUV, which is expected to attract significant interest from electric vehicle enthusiasts. Ford is offering attendees the opportunity to experience new Ford Broncos through test rides. These displays illustrate the diverse range of manufacturers participating in the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show.

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Lifestyle Displays and Vintage Cars

The exhibition extends beyond modern vehicles to include extensive lifestyle displays and vintage collections. Five Volkswagen buses from comedian Gabriel Iglesias's personal collection are on display. The Motoring Club is showcasing lowrider vintage European cars. Attendees can also view hot rods and old vintage classic Porsches. The event features vintage dune buggies and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on display.

Hyundai Robotics and Honda Prototype

Hyundai is demonstrating its robotics technology with robot dogs called SPOT on display at the convention. Honda is presenting its Base Station Prototype camping trailer, bridging the gap between automotive and outdoor recreation. Jeep is organizing off-road experience rides for attendees on November 20, 2026. These interactive elements provide a broader context for modern automotive lifestyle applications.

SpaceX Cybertaxi and Venue Logistics

SpaceX is exhibiting its Cybertaxi concept at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, adding a futuristic perspective to the event. The exhibition space is partially constrained, with only half of the north hall available due to ongoing construction at the convention center. Despite these logistical adjustments, the show continues to feature a wide array of vehicles from Mustang GTD to the Hyundai Waymo car.