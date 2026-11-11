$112 million Grand Park expansion to bring housing, retail, and entertainment to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Big changes are coming to one of Central Indiana’s largest sports destinations. On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Braun joined Westfield city leaders to break ground on a new 152-acre development at Grand Park. Millions of visits are made to Grand Park every year, with families coming from across the country for sporting events.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Big changes are coming to one of Central Indiana’s largest sports destinations. On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Braun joined Westfield city leaders to break ground on a new 152-acre development at Grand Park.

Millions of visits are made to Grand Park every year, with families coming from across the country for sporting events. Now, Westfield leaders want to give those visitors more reasons to stay while creating something new for the people who live there.

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“It’s a 112 million dollar investment, including a 510 space parking garage, approximately 250 residential apartments, and 25,000 square feet of retail space,” Ersal Ozdemir, founder and owner of Keystone Group said. The idea is to create a place where people can live, work, and spend time, even when there isn’t a tournament happening.

“We’re hoping it’s going to bring in businesses and really create an economy around sports. It’s going to more than kids playing sports here, it’s going to be professional sports with Indy Eleven and the hockey team, it’s going to be businesses focused on sports. This is going to be an incredible ecosystem that I think it’s going to be good for our state,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said. Gov.

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Braun hopes to attract more visitors, create jobs and keep more tourism dollars in the community.

“That is like an anchor for an economy that will ripple across the rest of the state, and then there’s always going to be things you can see in certain places that you want to try to emulate. That’s kind of my job to find out what that is, and then make it possible for the other places that would like to have at least some of it,” Braun said. But the transformation won’t happen overnight.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2028.

“We’re hoping in 2028 you’ll see this come alive with restaurants and shops and offices on the main level and then apartments and office space going vertical from there,” Willi said.