111-Year-Old Arizona Woman Honored for Hiding Jewish Families During WWII

Grace Lafauci celebrated her 111th birthday, recalling her bravery in harboring two Jewish families in Rome during World War II. Her family credits organic eating for her longevity.

Grace Lafauci , an Arizona woman who recently celebrated her 111th birthday , embodies a life of courage and vitality. Born in Manhattan in 1915, she lived through the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and World War II, but her most defining moment came during the war when she harbored two Jewish families in her basement in Rome, saving them from Nazi persecution.

Her family gathered at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Glendale to mark this milestone, sharing stories of her remarkable journey. Lafauci's life is a testament to resilience and compassion. Her grandson, Louis Bentivegna, describes her as a person who has always demonstrated love for others and a willingness to help. After living in Rome for 30 years, she moved to Arizona at age 100, embracing a new chapter with characteristic grace.

Even at 111, she remains active-singing, assisting family members, and inspiring everyone around her. The secret to her longevity, according to her family, is a lifelong commitment to organic eating, long before it became a mainstream trend. Her story resonates deeply in a world grappling with division and strife, reminding us of the power of individual acts of bravery.

Grace Lafauci is not just a centenarian; she is a living piece of history, a witness to the horrors of war and the beauty of human kindness. Her birthday celebration was not merely about marking another year but about honoring a legacy of generosity and resilience. In a time when stories of hatred often dominate headlines, Lafauci's tale of hiding Jewish families during the Holocaust offers a beacon of hope.

She risked her life to protect strangers, a decision that defined her character. Her grandson notes that this story is generational, teaching lessons of compassion and courage. Lafauci's 111 years span an era of immense change-from the invention of the automobile to the digital age. She has adapted and thrived, maintaining her independence and sharp mind.

Her family attributes her longevity not just to diet but to a positive outlook and active lifestyle. She continues to engage with her surroundings, showing that age is no barrier to living fully. The celebration at the Italian restaurant was filled with laughter, Italian cuisine, and heartfelt toasts. Lafauci, surrounded by loved ones, beamed with joy.

Her life reminds us that each person has the capacity to make a difference, no matter how small. Her story has captured attention across Arizona and beyond, serving as an inspiration for all generations. In an age of fast food and processed meals, her adherence to organic eating since childhood is a testament to the benefits of natural nutrition. But perhaps more important than diet is her spirit-a spirit of giving, courage, and unwavering positivity.

As we reflect on her 111 years, we celebrate not only her longevity but the profound impact she has had on those around her. Grace Lafauci is a true hero, and her legacy will continue to inspire for decades to come. Her story is a reminder that even in the darkest times, ordinary people can perform extraordinary acts of kindness. It is a lesson in humanity that transcends time and borders





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Grace Lafauci 111Th Birthday World War II Hero Organic Eating Longevity

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