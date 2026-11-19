Eleven-year-old Evan Grant hooks a record-breaking 214lb skate on his first cast in Scotland, exceeding the British shore-caught record held for three decades.

Eleven-year-old Evan Grant has made headlines in the fishing community by landing one of the largest fish ever caught by a child in Scotland. The remarkable feat occurred when young Evan hooked a massive skate on his very first cast with a new fishing rod. The encounter took place at Oban, a coastal town in north-west Scotland, where Evan, accompanied by his father Steve Grant and their fishing guide Michael Hannah, was testing out his new equipment. The size and strength of the catch have immediately drawn attention from local anglers and record-keepers alike, marking a significant moment for young sportsmen in the region.

Record-Breaking Catch Details

Estimates place the weight of the skate at an astonishing 214lb, significantly surpassing the official British shore-caught skate record of 169lb 6oz, which has stood for 32 years. The flat fish measured an impressive 6ft 4in in length and 5ft 6in in width, highlighting the sheer scale of the creature Evan managed to haul from the sea. Although there is no nationwide junior record for this specific type of catch, Evan's achievement is widely considered to be among the biggest ever recorded by a child. The fish was carefully unhooked and photographed before being safely released back into the water, ensuring no harm came to the specimen.

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The Exciting First Cast

The story begins with Evan casting his line using squid bait, with the bite coming rapidly on his initial attempt. After waiting approximately 40 minutes, the reel began screaming off line, pulling 150 yards of fishing line in a single, powerful surge. Mr Grant, who hails from Elgin, described the moment as intense, noting that Evan was buzzing with excitement despite the physical toll the struggle took on his arms. The guide, Michael Hannah, praised the young angler's determination, stating that he dug in and never gave up during the prolonged fight to bring the massive skate ashore.

Stakeholder Reactions

Both Mr Grant and Mr Hannah expressed immense pride in Evan's performance and resilience. Mr Hannah remarked that it was a great achievement for someone so young to handle such a powerful creature, adding that he did not know if that size would be bettered for a long time. The emotional high for Evan was palpable after the battle, which lasted more than an hour from the initial strike to the final ashore landing. The guidance provided by Michael Hannah was crucial in navigating the technical challenges of reeling in such a heavy load, demonstrating the value of experienced mentorship in competitive fishing.

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Impact on Local Fishing Records

Evan's catch challenges the long-standing British shore-caught skate record, suggesting a potential shift in the benchmarks for shore-based angling achievements. While the official record remains with the 169lb 6oz specimen from three decades ago, Evan's 214lb skate serves as a compelling candidate for future record-breaking claims. The incident has sparked discussions among local fishing enthusiasts about the health of marine life in the Oban waters and the potential for even larger catches in the future. The release of the fish ensures that the population remains sustainable while celebrating the individual achievement.

Future Implications for Young Anglers

This event serves as an inspiration for young anglers across Scotland and beyond, showing that with patience and skill, record-breaking catches are possible regardless of age. The successful landing of such a large skate on a new rod highlights the importance of proper equipment and technique, even for beginners. As Evan continues his fishing journey, his story will likely encourage more children to take up the sport, fostering a new generation of skilled and responsible anglers. The specific details of this catch provide a concrete example of what can be achieved with dedication and the right support system.