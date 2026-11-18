An 11-year-old girl found delinquent of a total of nine charges in connection with the brutal assault of a five-year-old girl, will have her disposition hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An 11-year-old girl found delinquent of a total of nine charges in connection with the brutal assault of a five-year-old girl, will have her disposition hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

EN ESPAÑOL: Jueza emite decisión en el juicio contra niña de 11 años acusada de violación y agresión contra una menor de 5 años The 11-year-old is addressed as M.H. in court. On Oct. 2, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Kristin Sweeney found M.H. delinquent of charges including, attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, kidnapping, and strangulation. Judge Sweeney ordered M.H. her to underdo a sex offender evaluation and stay at the detention center. M.H.

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’s bench trial began Sept. 28 in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court and wrapped up on Sept. 30. A second child has also been convicted in the assault. On Sept. 28, the now 10-year-old boy pleaded guilty to attempted rape and felonious assault. He will have his disposition hearing on Dec. 3.

He testified against M.H. during her trial. Cleveland police said the little girl was attacked in a field near E. 148th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland on Sept. 13, 2025. Her clothes were removed, according to testimony, and she was strangled with her own shirt. During M.H.

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’s trial, the mom of the victim took the stand and testified her daughter spent several weeks in the hospital following the attack. She also described the emotional toll the attack has had on her little girl.

“When we left the hospital, she went through severe behavioral changes. She kept saying she’s not pretty anymore. She kept saying earth is a bad place,” said the mom.

Previous Coverage Children charged in brutal attack on 5-year-old Cleveland girl to undergo competency restoration Cleveland police connect kid suspects to beating; mother describes 5-year-old as ‘unrecognizable’ Prosecutors charge 2 children, 9 and 10, in brutal attack on 5-year-old Cleveland girl Case background The Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit investigated the case. In October 2025, prosecutors charged the 11-year-old girl and then nine-year-old boy with attempted murder, rape, felonious assault, kidnapping and strangulation.

On April 1, Judge Sweeney ordered the two children to undergo competency restoration before they could stand trial. According to court records, a change in the 11-year-old’s placement was necessary to get a true assessment of her competency. When a placement was not found, prosecutors requested she be held in the detention center during the restoration process.

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The court said returning to her home was not in her best interest, and the Court Diagnostics Clinic provided competency restoration services at the detention center. Both children were previously held on home detention. After a period of court-ordered rehabilitation, the children were later found competent to stand trial.