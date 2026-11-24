An 11-year-old boy from Algonquin took control of a Beechcraft airplane this past weekend, as his parents nurture his passion for aviation.

An 11-year-old boy from Algonquin took control of a Beechcraft airplane this past weekend, as his parents nurture his passion for aviation. Henry Hoff was gifted the flight by his parents.

They paid for his first lesson through Executive Flight School's"Love to Fly" program. With a certified flight instructor and hi dad inside the plane, he taxied a Beechcraft Sundowner airplane at Chicago Executive Airport, participated in the takeoff, flew during the flight and control the aircraft through the landing approach. His dad said the instructor operated the rudder pedals during takeoff and made some corrective inputs during the approach, but Henry handled much of the flying himself.

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"I felt like I was very powerful and that anything could happen. Like, we flew over Lake Michigan. We saw the skyline. I just had thoughts of us crashing in the ocean," Henry said.

He received a certificate of completion. He then recreated his route for CBS News Chicago on his flight simulator, which his parents also gifted him years ago.

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"It just seemed so cool to fly in the air and not be on the ground all the time," he said. "I want to be an Air Force pilot, and I'll do crazy barrel rolls and like fly super fast," Henry said. Flying on a plane isn't easy. You need to put a lot hours into training.

Henry has somewhere between 750 and 800 hours already on his flight simulator. Travelers flock to airports ahead of 2026 Thanksgiving holiday