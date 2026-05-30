11 Walmart Storage Finds That Look Like The Container Store for Less — Best Life

11 Walmart Storage Finds That Look Like The Container Store for Less

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We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals. The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert interviewed and do not contain affiliate links.. But as we push into summer, we’re looking to expand our efforts into more areas of the house than just the basement, garage, and attic, all without breaking the bank.

Fortunately, Walmart has been a true saving grace when it comes to the kinds of containers and systems we’ve been looking for on our budget, many of which are true dupes of much more expensive retailers. If you’re on the same organizing kick as we are, you’ll want to check out these Walmart storage finds that look like they’re from the Container Store for a lot less.

In our experience, linen closets have a tendency to get chaotic even when items are nicely folded. Before you end up with a toppling mess of towels and sheets, we suggest this. It helps to contain everything and help it stay stackable—which is especially helpful for those who are looking to keep their matching bed linens all stored together—and keeps thigns more compact overlal.

Want to give your home bathroom one of those fancy touches you see at high-end restaurants and hotels? Instead of laying out your hand towels, soap, and toiletries, stash them in thisCustomers in the reviews also agree it’s a major helper around the house, calling out its verstaility and amazing price compared to high-end stores.

“This product really fits my needs in terms of organizing and decoration,” writes one. “For years, I used a similar but pricier Pottery Barn lidded basket to organize my makeup. When this debuted in the spring, I immediately purchased two to organize craft items in my crafting cart. ”The sad truth is that your precious memorabilia will become a distant memory in and of itself if you keep it stored in regular old cardboard boxes for too long.

This provides a much more secure way to keep items from moisture, mildew, dust, and other potential issues. We also love that this set’s slim design makes it easier to stash in closets, beneath beds, and even on slim shelves. And with a 4.8-star average rating on the Walmart website, customers clearly agree.

“These are the best containers! ” writes one in their 5-star review.

“Love how they seal and don’t let bugs in. They stack nicely and look very well organized. The clear containers allow for easy visibility! ”The best storage options are the ones that look great in plain sight.

That’s why we’re all about this as a potential solution for everything from a disorganized pantry to a messy desktop or workspace. We especially love the handy included labels that help you mark exactly what’s stashed where. In the reviews, customers call them “very upscale looking” and “modern,” while still being easy enough for even little children to open and close.

We’ve long been fans of decanting your cooking supplies into more airtight containers for a longer shelf life. That’s why this is right up our alley, complete with various-sized clear, airtight containers that are easy to open . We also love how some of the containers have built-in space for scoops, making accessing the containers’ contents that much easier.

“I initially thought this would be useful on my vanity for my most frequently used makeup and brushes, but to my surprise, it fit everything except for shadow palettes! ” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers.

“If you are someone like I was, with makeup spread out in a drawer or scattered on the countertop, this is a great solution. You will have makeup readily accessible , and you will save yourself that drawer space! Love the clean white ribbed look. ”A truly versatile storage solution is one that can hang out in plain sight.

We’ve used items such as this for everything from storing blankets and toys to a hamper in rooms around the house. However, this version isIt’s strangely ironic when items meant to help organize your food become a cluttered mess in their own right. Luckily, we were able to get the mess in our kitchen under control with this.

Now, instead of sifting through a chaotic pile of mismatched pieces, we know exactly where to reach when it’s time to put away leftovers. According to one 5-star reviewer: “It made a jumbled mess look professionally organized! I finally had a way to keep my lids organized. I am a happy camper for sure.

” is the ultimate functional decor, with enough space to put your space blankets, toys, books, magazines, and more while putting your feet up. In the review section, customers are equally in love with the look as they are with the price.

“For only $38, it’s a great value and adds a cute, cozy touch to any room,” writes one. “The sage boucle fabric looks stylish and modern, and it feels soft to the touch. It’s lightweight yet sturdy enough for extra seating or as a footrest. ” can feasibly work in any room of the house, whether it’s stashing items on your desktop, organizing your makeup and cosmetics in the bathroom, or keeping your jewelry organized in your bedroom.





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