11 unaccounted for after gas explosion collapses Dallas apartment building

DALLAS (AP) — 11 residents are unaccounted for after a gas explosion in a Dallas apartment building, according to NBC 5.Firefighters battled a large fire that e

by JAMIE STENGLE and KENDRIA LaFLEUR, AP NEWS11 residents are unaccounted for after a gas explosion in a Dallas apartment building, according to NBC 5.

DALLAS — 11 residents are unaccounted for after a gas explosion in a Dallas apartment building, according to NBC 5. Firefighters battled a large fire that erupted Thursday at an apartment complex in Dallas, where debris from one collapsed building lay heaped on the ground while flames and black smoke billowed into the sky. Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom like an explosion. News video showed dozens of firefighters at the scene.

Some had hoses trained on piles of smoking debris while others lifted and moved lumber and other burned wreckage as if searching for people underneath. Two firefighters with hoses towered above the blaze on long ladders, while another sprayed water from an upper floor window in a neighboring building. A nearby street was lined with firetrucks, ambulances and police vehicles with their lights flashing.

Julie Jensen said she was at home less than a block from the building when she heard a noise like an explosion that left her ears ringing. Jensen said she saw rising smoke and neighbors running when she looked out the window. She grabbed her family’s cat and left, finding a nearby parking lot to wait until she knew it was safe to return. A spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

The Dallas Police Department referred all questions to fire officials. Sal De La Rosa was at work at a nearby auto repair shop when “all of a sudden we just heard and felt this huge boom.

”SAN ANTONIO - The man authorities say killed his elderly grandmother Wednesday in Shavano Park has been identifiedJoseph Martin Finnegan, 27, was charged with the murder after deputies found him at the home in what theySAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give details on a homicide on the North Side. The sheriff will give a briefing at the intersectiSAN ANTONIO - A deadly accident has shut down a portion of a North Side highway early Tuesday morning.

The deadly accident happened around 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 between HildebgrandSAN ANTONIO - Tonight on Don's Extra Point. Wemby was a no show... now, everyone loves Victor, and not just because he's a great player. He's a great young man. He's smart, wise beyond his years.

Introspective and intelleSAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide details for aggravated robbery and an arrest regarding online solicitation of a minor





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