11 Tools to Deal With Your Anxiety

With practice, including through regularly using some of the tools discussed in this post, anxiety can often be brought under control.

Anxiety in small doses can be a good thing, as it can help you act more deliberately and carefully.of medical issues. For example, I treat a lot of patients who live with breathing disorders.

Struggling to breathe is hard enough to manage, but anxiety can make it worse. I also meet many people who are dealing with physical symptoms like stomach pain, headaches, and fainting—and when we get to the bottom of their problems, we often find anxiety at the root. So, what is it? Anxiety is a feeling of worry or nervousness that you can experience as physical pressure, psychological pressure, or both.

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It can be a minor inconvenience—like a nagging sense of being on edge—or it can be an overwhelming feeling that demands all your At times, it can even get in the way of your power to think logically. For example, a student might feel so much anxiety about taking a test that they skip class and miss the test altogether.

The result of that choice might be getting a zero—which is definitely worse than whatever grade they might have received if they would have shown up. If you feel like you’re freaking out, before you reach for your phone, before you say a word, stop and count down from 10 to one. Taking even a few seconds before you choose any action gives your logical brain a chance to catch up with your emotions.

Once that happens, you’ll find it easier to relax, feel in control, and let some of your anxiety go. Anxiety in small doses can be a good thing.

For example, anxiety about getting in an accident may cause you to drive more cautiously and attentively. Or anxiety about doing poorly on a test may spur you to study an extra half-hour. This feeling is unhelpful. I am going to take an action instead.

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Writing down how you’re feeling and how you hope to resolve the problem is one example of a helpful action. Putting words on paper or typing them into your phone helps get your emotions out, and it helps give you a sense of control over your situation. The history of people using deliberate breathing to control how they feel is almost as old as the history of humankind.

It’s also the reason you’ve probably been told to “take a deep breath” at some point when you were angry or upset. You can use this tool to help you relax. The trick is to “breathe a box” using four steps:Hold that breath while you silently count to four again. Inhale for four, hold for four, exhale for four, and hold for four.

Repeat this breathing pattern four times. The act of slow, measured breathing tells your body and your brain that you are OK, and it can help calm your anxiety. Imagine building a sandcastle on a beach beside the ocean. As you build, take your worries, one at a time, and put them into the structure of your castle.

Put them in the floors and walls, naming them as you build. Once the castle is done, take a step back and imagine the waves coming up and washing the castle and the worries out to sea. When you find this helpful, make a practice of spending a few minutes doing it each day. The more you use a calming image, the easier it will become for you to relax when you think of it.

In Guatemala, children are given small worry dolls. At night, they tell their dolls about what’s bothering them, and then place the dolls under their pillows. In the morning, many children wake up with new ideas about how to solve their problems—thanks to their worry dolls. Is there something like a worry doll that would work in your life?

Some of my patients have used “worry boxes” into which they put slips of paper with their concerns written on them before they go to sleep. Some make a memo on their phone and then revisit it in the morning. Some include their worries in their prayers—giving them over to a higher power.

Research tells us that deliberately setting your worries aside overnight by any of these methods improves your ability to sleepSometimes we become anxious without being able to identify what is bothering us. In those situations, you can interact with yourYou can gain perspective about the causes of your anxiety by considering how they might impact you in the long-term. Ask yourself,If not, imagine how an older, wiser you might help you find calm and reassurance right now.

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What would that conversation sound like? This simple exercise can help separate small issues from ones that deserve more of your energy, attention and focus. One of the most effective tools against anxiety is changing your sensory input. Step outside.

Kick off your shoes. Stand up and stretch. Listen to music. Close your eyes.

Choose an action that interrupts what you are seeing, hearing, touching, smelling or tasting, and that will help you reduce your anxious feelings. Avoiding the cause of your anxiety can help relieve it temporarily, but it usually makes things worse in the long run. It’s important to deal with whatever causes your anxiety rather than ignoring or avoiding it. Facing your anxiety doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing confrontation—you can take small steps toward dealing with situations that intimidate you.

Those accomplishments will add up and give youto help you relax anywhere and anytime. Remember to practice regularly during times when you are calm—that’ll make you an expert at using relaxation techniques when you need them most.of the many possible things that could go wrong in the future. In such cases, it is worthwhile recalling author Mark Twain’s observation, “I have had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened.

” As an alternative to thinking of all the unlikely things that could go wrong, calm yourself by recognizing that you can handle much of what might come your way, and if necessary, you can always ask for help. With practice, including through regularly using some of the tools discussed in this post, anxiety can often be brought under control. Persistent anxiety, or anxiety that interferes with work, sleep, or daily life, warrants talking to a doctor or counselor.

Scullin, M. K., et al. . The effects of bedtime writing on difficulty falling asleep: A polysomnographic study comparing to-do lists and completed activity lists. How to Build Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

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