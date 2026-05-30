11 Times Celebrities Killed Other Celebs, Because Hollywood History Is Legitimately Wild

Shocking cases where the person who died was famous — and the person responsible, accused, or forever linked to the death was famous too.

I'm an Editorial Director at BuzzFeed who covers the internet’s funniest photos and jokes, weird human history, movie facts, and more. OK, so you've heard of celebrities being killed, and you've even heard of celebrities killing people...but have you heard about celebrities killing other celebs?

Believe it or not, it has happened. Here are 11 of their stories:This post discusses murder, domestic violence, sexual assault, gun violence, suicide, drug and alcohol abuse, and graphic descriptions of violence. Please take care while reading.and its sequel . Her acting career faded in her thirties, and the night she met Spector she was 40 years old and working as a hostess at the House of Blues in West Hollywood.

Spector invited Clarkson back to his mansion where, early in the morning, Spector's driver, Adriano de Souza, heard a gunshot. Spector walked out holding a .38 caliber Colt Cobra revolver and said,"I think I killed someone.

" Spector later claimed Clarkson had killed herself, but the prosecution brought in five women from his past who all told the same story: Spector gets drunk, gets romantic, the woman says no or tries to leave, and Spector pulls a gun. co-wrote the Cream smash hit"Strange Brew.

" Collins, while not as big a name as Pappalardi, contributed art to Mountain's album covers, and co-wrote lyrics for most of the band's songs. They were a genuine creative partnership. She also co-produced albums by artists like Hot Tuna. Very well, here it is: In 1983, Pappalardi returned late at night to their New York apartment.

After Collins questioned him on where he'd been, he admitted he was with another woman. Collins, using a .38-caliber Derringer Pappalardi had given her just months earlier for protection, shot him once in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins claimed it was an accident, and a jury acquitted her of murder and manslaughter buther of criminally negligent homicide.

She served about two years, then, after her release, she eventually moved to a small Mexican village, where she lived as a recluse and died in 2013. In the late ’70s, the Sex Pistols took the U.K. by storm with raw, raucous punk music. Their bassist Sid Vicious and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, became tabloid-famous for their chaotic relationship and outrageous public antics.

Their most talked-about story, though, happened on October 12, 1978, when Spungen was found dead on the bathroom floor of their room at New York’s infamous Chelsea Hotel. She was wearing only her underwear and had a single stab wound to the abdomen. Vicious, who had reportedly taken a large number of Tuinal pills that night, was found incoherent.

When police questioned him, he initially said, “I stabbed her, but I didn’t mean to kill her,” then later claimed he didn’t remember what happened. The weapon was reportedly identified as a hunting knife — a gift from Nancy. Vicious was charged with second-degree murder, but there were questions about whether he actuallySome theories suggest that one of the many drug dealers or sketchy hangers-on in and out of their room that night could have done it.

, a drug dealer connected to the couple, has been named by some writers and scene insiders as a possible suspect, though he denied involvement and no alternate theory was ever proven. Other theories include Sid accidentally stabbing Nancy during a fight or a suicide pact gone wrong.

Meanwhile, Vicious’s life spiraled even further. On February 2, 1979, while out on bail and awaiting trial, he died of a heroin overdose at 21. A note later attributed to him reportedly read, “We had a death pact, and I have to keep my half of the bargain. Please bury me next to my baby.

” He never stood trial, and after his death, the case was closed. To this day, there is no official courtroom answer to who killed Nancy. In the 1880s, Frank I. Frayne was one of America's most popular stage sharpshooters. What is a stage sharpshooter, you ask?

Basically a Victorian actor whose whole thing was “what if it were theater, but with actual guns? ” His show involved live animals, trick shots, and unsafe stunts that would never play today. The company's second most popular performer, meanwhile, was Annie Von Behren, a young actor and his real-life fiancée. Together, they performed across the country in front of packed houses...until November 30, 1882, when something wentas Frayne performed a backward trick shot, aiming by mirror.

Because of a mechanical failure or defective cartridge, the bullet missed the target and struck Von Behren above the eye in front of the audience. Frayne reportedly rushed to her, horrified, as the curtain came down. She died shortly after. Frayne was arrested and charged with manslaughter, but he was ultimately cleared when the shooting was ruled accidental.

And because 1880s show business was apparently powered by trauma and denial, the production reopened almost immediately, though Frayne abandoned the most dangerous stunts. Still, it remains one of the most horrifying showbiz accidents imaginable: a famous stage marksman killing his fiancée and co-star during the very act that made him famous.

And finally, long before a Broadway musical made Alexander Hamilton the founding father people wanted to rap along with, he was one of the most famous political figures in America: Revolutionary War aide-de-camp to George Washington, chief architect of our financial system, and the first secretary of the Treasury. Aaron Burr, meanwhile, was vice president of the United States.

Their rivalry had been ugly for years, and it finally boiled over after Hamilton helped tank Burr’s run for governor of New York. crossed the Hudson to Weehawken, New Jersey, a popular dueling ground.

Burr fired and hit Hamilton in the abdomen. Hamilton was carried back to Manhattan and died the next day. Burr was charged with murder in both New York and New Jersey, but neither case ever went to trial. Amazingly, he finished his term as vice president, which used to be a"how could that be possible?

" fact until, you know, 2016. That's all of the celebrities killing other celebs I've got for you, but if you're still interested in stories like this, here are 14 times celebrities killed other people:star Matthew Broderick was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into an oncoming car, killing two people. It happened on August 5, 1987, when Broderick and his girlfriend Jennifer Grey were vacationing in Ireland.

Broderick was driving a rental car when he drove into the wrong lane and collided with a car driven by Margaret Doherty, 63, and her daughter Anna Gallagher, 28. Both women were killed, while Broderick was unconscious and badly injured, leaving Grey to initially believe she was the lone survivor of the accident. Upon coming to, Broderick had amnesia and didn't remember the entire day of the accident,,"I don't remember even getting up in the morning.

I don't remember making my bed. What I first remember is waking up in the hospital.

"l Broderick a"great driver" and emphasize that,"nobody was drinking. It was just an accident. And it was tragic.

" Still, authorities initially considered charging Broderick with"Dangerous driving causing death. " They instead charged him with"careless driving. " He pleaded guilty and paid a $175 fine, which the victim's family called a"travesty of justice. " In 2002, Broderick said,"It was extremely difficult coming to grips with what happened, but in time, I felt better about that terrible experience.

Therapy helped.

". On Oct. 21, 2021, the small-budget production was already a chaotic mess despite only being 12 days into filming. Lane Luper, the A-camera first assistant, resigned just one day before Hutchins' death due to the production playing"fast and loose" with safety procedures. Shein her resignation email:"So far there have been 2 accidental weapons discharges and 1 accidental SFX explosives that have gone off around the crew between takes… To be clear there are NO safety meetings these days.

There have been NO explanations as to what to expect for these shots.

" Baldwin and 25 crew members would later release aOn the day of the shooting, the production team was preparing to film a scene where Baldwin's character would point a gun at the camera. To demonstrate, Baldwin pulled out what he thought was a"cold gun" and reportedly said,"So, I guess I'm gonna take this out, pull it, and go, 'Bang!

'" Right then, a bullet fired from the gun , and it hit Hutchins in the chest. She was airlifted to the hospital but died hours after arriving.just four days into the trial when it came to light that police and prosecutors may have withheld evidence during the presentation of their case.to his wife, Hilaria, Baldwin has been diagnosed with PTSD and said to her,"'If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here?

Why couldn't it have been me?

'" The film's armorer , Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March 2024 and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors argued that she failed to follow basic safety procedures and was responsible for the presence of live rounds on set.

"Her reckless failure resulted in the loss of an incredible life," the prosecution said during sentencing. "She was the armorer. That was her one job. She didn't do it.

" She completed her sentence on May 23, 2025.was found liable for the wrongful death of his much younger wife, Bonny Lee Bakley. On May 4, 2001, Blake — after eating with Bakley at Vitello's Italian Restaurant in Los Angeles — claims to have left his wife in the car while he ran back into the restaurant to retrieve a pistol he'd forgotten, and upon returning to his car, found her shot in the head.

Police determined the gun Blake left inside the restaurant wasn't the murder weapon, and when the eventual murder weapon was found in a dumpster, his prints weren't on it. Still, Blake was arrested after two stuntmen came forward claiming Blake had tried to hire them to kill his wife .

With no forensic evidence or murder weapon to tie Blake to the crime, he was acquitted after a nearly five-month trial. Former First Lady of the United States Laura Bush was the driver in a crash that took a teenager’s life. On the night of November 6, 1963, Laura Welch ran a stop sign while driving her father’s Chevrolet sedan. Her vehicle plowed directly into another car at an intersection, killing Michael Dutton Douglas.

Making a sad situation even sadder, Douglas was aof Laura's with whom she'd spent hours chatting on the phone. According to police reports, Laura was not drinking, was not speeding, and was not charged. The whole thing was ruled a tragic accident. At the time, the crash didn’t make national news — she was just a teenager in a small Texas town.

But when Laura became First Lady in 2001, the story resurfaced. , “The whole time, I was praying that the person in the other car was alive. In my mind, I was calling ‘Please God, please God, please God,’ over and over and over again. ” She added that the trauma shaped her life, and that “I lost my faith that November, lost it for many, many years.

”Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend. On October 12, 1978, Vicious's 20-year-old girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, was found dead on the bathroom floor of their room at New York's infamous Chelsea Hotel. She was clad in her underwear with a single stab wound to the abdomen. Vicious, having taken 30 Tuinal pills and drunk a bottle of Jack Daniels that night, was found incoherent.

When police questioned him, he first said,"I stabbed her, but I didn't mean to kill her," and later claimed he didn't remember anything. The murder weapon was a Jaguar-brand hunting knife — a gift from Nancy, ironically. Vicious was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, but there were questions about whether he actually killed her. Some theories suggest that one of the many drug dealers or sketchy hangers-on in and out of their room that night could've done it.

Rockets Redglare, their drug dealer, was even named by some as a possible suspect. Other theories include Sid accidentally stabbing Nancy during a fight and a suicide pact gone wrong.of a heroin overdose. He was found with a note in his pocket that read:"We made a death pact, and I have to keep my half of the bargain. Please bury me next to my baby.

" He never stood trial. To this day, there's no official answer to who killed Nancy, but the case was closed after Sid's death. Nancy's mother, Deborah Spungen, later wrote in her bookwith guns and ammunition and drove east with a plan to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He ultimately changed his mind and considered carrying out a mass shooting at his alma mater, Simon Fraser University, before deciding to turn himself in.

, Grantham was assessed by two court-appointed psychiatrists who “agreed that at the time of this horrendous event, he was suffering from a major depressive disorder and a cannabis use disorder, among other things. ” Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and, at his sentencing, pledged to spend his life rehabilitating himself and helping others. He is eligible for parole in 2036 after serving 14 years.killed a woman while driving drunk.

On the night of June 27, 2010, Locane was driving 53 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone when shedriven by Fred Seeman, who was making a left-hand turn into his driveway. Seeman's wife, Helene, an NYU adjunct professor, was killed in the accident. When police arrived, Locane, who had been drinking at a friend's barbecue, was found to have a .23 blood alcohol level, far above the legal limit.

Locane was convicted of second-degree vehicular homicide and assault by auto but received a sentence of only three years in jail, two less than the minimum sentence for the offense . Locane — who joined Alcoholics Anonymous after the crash and is now sober — served three years behind bars before being paroled on June 12, 2015, but an appeals court subsequently found her initial sentence to be too lenient and resentenced her to eight years in jail on September 17, 2020.

She was released from New Jersey's Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on Dec. 20, 2024, but still feels guilt and"a lot of remorse,”“It’s a very, very, very heavy reality to live with,” and that she keeps the victim in mind when praying or doing daily devotionals.actor Michael Jace killed his wife. On May 19, 2024, at Jace's home in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles, Jace shot his wife April — an elite, medal-winning sprinter — in the back as their young sons, ages 5 and 8, looked on from their bedroom.

Jace then shot his wife in the legs before telling her,"If you like running, then run to heaven.

" Prosecutors further contended that Jace, who had been drinking all day, was"obsessed" with the idea his wife might leave him and believed she was having an affair. Jace was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. At his sentencing, Jace said,"There is absolutely no justification for my actions on that night. I am profoundly sorry for the pain that I've caused everyone.

" — killed a cell mate. In 2008, Son was arrested for kicking in the door of his roommate's car. As part of a plea deal, Son was required to provide a DNA sample to the authorities. When his sample was run through the system, it linked him to a horrific, nearly two-decade-old cold case.

On Christmas Eve in 1990, he and an accomplice pretended to be lost as they approached a 19-year-old woman walking her dog. They then threw her into their car and held her hostage for hours, beating and raping her. Son also repeatedly threatened to shoot her as he counted the bullets in his gun. At the trial, the victim recounted how Son said"he was giving me to himself as a Christmas present.

" and sentenced to seven years to life. Just a month after beginning his sentence, Son killed his cellmate. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to an additional 27 years. Phil Spector, the music producer famous for his"Wall of Sound," shot a woman to death.

On February 3, 2003, the 63-year-old Spector, during a night of heavy drinking, met B-movie actor Lana Clarkson at the House of Blues in West Hollywood . Despite Clarkson initially mistaking the slightly-built, big-haired Spector for a woman, he managed to convince her to go back to his Los Angeles mansion, where, just a few hours later, Clarkson died — shot through the mouth by Spector's gun.

Spector's chauffeur would later testify that his boss came out of the house with a gun in hand and said,"I think I just shot somebody.

" Spector initially claimed that Clarkson"kissed the gun," but investigators determined it couldn't have been self-inflicted.with guns. During his trial, five other women testified that Spector had pulled guns on them during similar encounters, including one who said he threatened to shoot her if she didn't stay. Spector was even said to have pulled a gun on John Lennon during a 1970s' recording session. So yeah...disturbing.

In 2009, after a six-year legal saga , Spector was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 19 years to life. He served his time at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, where he died in 2021 from complications related to COVID-19. Charles S. Dutton, was convicted of manslaughter. In the late 1960s, Dutton was a teenager growing up in the rough McCulloh Homes housing project in Baltimore, Maryland.

Visiting the old neighborhood in 2000, Duttonthe Washington Post,"All my buddies are dead, in the pen or strung out.

" That was almost Dutton's fate, too. He started using drugs, liked to fight, and dropped out of the seventh grade.

Then, at age 16, he got into a fight with a man and stabbed the man repeatedly.

"I killed a guy who nearly killed me," he told the Washington Post. "I never did anything to anyone who wouldn't have done the same to me. At first, I had no remorse. But then I used to wonder what the guy would look like if he was still living.

Would he amount to something?

"Dutton was arrested and convicted of manslaughter. He spent a long stretch behind bars before his story took an unexpected turn. While behind bars, Dutton read an anthology of Black playwrights and became obsessed with acting and storytelling. After his release, he attended the Yale School of Drama and then found success in Hollywood.

Legendary boxing promoter Don King killed two different men. Before turning to fight promotion, King was a hustler from Cleveland running an illegal numbers racket. In 1954, a 23-year-old King shot dead a man named Hillary Brown, who was attempting to rob one of his gambling houses. That killing was ruled a 'justifiable homicide,' but in 1966, when King killed another man, the law wasn't as forgiving.

In that incident, King brutally beat a former employee named Sam Garrett, who owed him money, stomping on him repeatedly until police arrived. Officers testified that they found Garrett lying on the pavement, severely injured and bleeding from the head. He later died of his injuries.the situation to the New York Times:"I fistfought this man.

And in the kicking and fighting of what I call the frustrations of the ghetto expressing themselves, this man's head hit the concrete, and he hit it pretty hard. Seven, eight days later, he expired. The rollers that arrested me didn't know who I was and they charged me with aggravated assault. When they found out it was Don King, the sensationalized numbers baron, the charge escalated to second‐degree murder.

" King claimed it was self-defense, but the court disagreed. Still, King wasn't convicted of murder. Instead, he was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and served just under four years in prison.author William S. Burroughs shot his wife to death. Before making it in the literary world, Burroughs largely lived off a stipend from his wealthy parents while exploring his interests in writing, drugs, and sex .

In 1951, Burroughs was living in Mexico City with his common-law wife, Joan Vollmer, and their two young children. One night, while drinking with friends, a gun in Burroughs' hand went off and killed Vollmer. What exactly happened is unclear. Initially, Burroughs said he and his wife were performing their"William Tell act," where he attempted to shoot a glass balanced on Vollmer's head but missed, hitting her in the forehead.

That story quickly changed to this: Burroughs had dropped his gun, and upon hitting the floor, it went off. Also rumored? That Burroughs was in love with a man and shot her on purpose.it was an accident: “He was out of it, in shock that this happened. Again, to me, that’s evidence it was absolutely an accident.

He was shocked that he had hit her, and he was trying to wake her up. This guy was out of it. ” Whatever the truth, Burroughs escaped accountability. While he was arrested and charged with culpable homicide, legal maneuvering and family money enabled him to spend only 13 days in jail and then skip back to the United States.

"I am forced to the appalling conclusion that I would never have become a writer but for Joan's death... It brought me in contact with the invader, the Ugly Spirit, and maneuvered me into a lifelong struggle. "





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