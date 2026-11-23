Virginia Foxx, who has been in the House since 2004, mocked a young boy who wrote her a letter this spring, and just narrowly lost her seat.

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. Even though we’re now almost three weeks out from the blue wave 2026 midterm elections, we’re still getting dribs and drabs of new information and results that are continuing to build upon the historic precedent of what was a Democratic beatdown of epic proportions.

Over the weekend, another little historic threshold was crossed: With the completion of a recount in North Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District, Democrats cinched another huge symbolic victory by pushing their impending number of seats in the U.S. House of Representativeswhich will be the biggest margin of control that either party has wielded in the House since the turn of the 21st century. If they can get to 260–very much still a possibility with other recounts unfolding–it would be the party’s biggest House majority since 1991-1993.

Also read Longtime GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx, 83, finally concedes razor-thin race to Democrat

But let’s not lose sight here of whoin order to make this new plateau possible: 83-year-old, 11-term congresswoman Virginia Foxx, who you might recall for 22 years of inspired GOP toadying, or for the headlines she generated this spring when Emily Mango is sounding off after her 10-year-old son, Christian, received a reply to his letter to Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx about electric vehicle rebates in which Foxx accused him of being “indoctrinated” by his teacher.only two years ago, it seems safe to say she’s probably wishing she did a few things differently, including not picking a fight with a child.

Although really, it’s safe to say that an 11-term congresswoman probably didn’t have much to do with directly crafting a letter response to a 10-year-old who wrote to her as part of a class project. All the same, she presumably signed off on that intern’s eventual letter of reply, which tore into the kid, a fourth grader named Christian Mango, for having the temerity to suggest that members of Congress should prioritize green energy and leaving behind a habitable planet for kids who still theoretically have quite a few years ahead of them.

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As the kid put it, “Maybe there is still a chance for 6.5 million people to not die anymore and for the weather to get better just maybe glaciers stop melting. ” That caused Foxx’s incensed reply to say that the weak-minded boy had been corrupted by his evil teacher,“Incidentally, please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you.

While I will never be able to know you, my guess is that your teachers will not give you a good educational experience and help you learn to think as they are too interested in indoctrinating you. How sad. ” You mean other constituents didn’t care for that kind of tone? How shocking.

Local media quickly jumped all over the story of the 83-year-old Foxx rubbing a 10-year-old’s face in an attempted rhetorical coup de grâce, giving Foxx a completely pointless and unprovoked local scandal to deal with. The 64-year-old Chuck Hubbard, meanwhile, a long-tenured local reporter at the, made a much more successful appeal by sticking to kitchen table issues and casting Foxx as an aristocrat aligned with Trump and “no seriously,shortly before the election: “As a local journalist, I spent 40 years reporting the truth and holding those in power accountable I’m running for Congress to lower costs, to stop the spread of data centers and to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.

”Truly, it’s a remarkable political climate where a challenger such as Hubbard can run against the same incumbent that they took on two years earlier, and ultimately improve their finish by more than 19 points. In doing so, Hubbard outran even the national popular vote–which at 12 points in favor of Democrats, was only the second time since 1982 that any party has won the House popular vote by a double digit figure, after the year of Barack Obama’s christening in 2008.

It’s also rather incredible to see an 11-term incumbent like Virginia Foxx, the chairwoman of the critical House Rules Committee, go down to a challenger she so easily defeated as recently as 2024. What a swing we have truly seen in the span of two years, from Republicans being swept back into Congress following post-COVID dissatisfaction with the Biden administration, to the complete collapse of support for anyone tied to Donald Trump’s utterly ineffectual administration.

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And yeah, with a margin of victory as small as 300 votes? Maybe a snippy response to a 10-year-old constituent’s letter was the final straw that ultimately did in Virginia Foxx in North Carolina. It’s not hard to imagine that, of all things, being the last straw for just enough voters. As Democratic State Sen.

Michael Garrettin Foxx’s office to go after the kid, “We are temporary custodians of these seats. We do not own them. They belong to the people. They belong to the kids in our classrooms.

They belong to the boy who put a stamp on an envelope and trusted democracy to answer back. ” And now, as if to illustrate the point, the seat no longer belongs to Virginia Foxx. Enjoy retirement, Virginia! Like what you just read?

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