11 Target Summer Shoes That Look Designer for Less — Best Life

11 Target Summer Shoes That Look Designer for Less

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‘s footwear department has plenty of styles that rival designer pairs. After browsing through hundreds of options, I found affordable dupes for Rainbow, Adidas, and Birkenstock, along with stylish picks that lean into this summer’s biggest trends like jelly sandals and rattan designs. Here are all 11 Target summer shoes that look designer for way less. Growing up in Southern California, everyone had a pair of Rainbow sandals—but let me tell you, those leather sandals don’t come cheap.

A more budget-friendly option are theseIf you’re looking for something that’s a step up from flip-flops but not quite as dressy as heels, these are a solid pick. They feature memory foam insoles and the woven, perforated material keeps them lightweight and breathable. are polished enough for the office, but still easy enough for everyday wear. The flats are designed with a trendy almond silhouette and padded footbeds for all-day comfort.

are versatile enough for just about any dress code. They’re available in sizes 6–11, including half sizes. with a cute sundress, or wear them with white jeans and a flowy blouse. They boast a 3.5-inch heel and textured soles for extra grip and stability.

will have your friends fooled for Birkenstocks. The soft olive green is a fun pop of color that feels right on par for summer. to your rotation. Their earthy woven material is much more breathable and feels right on theme with current fashion trends.

feature a hook-and-loop design with a simple twist-lock closure, so you can slip them on and off in seconds while still getting a secure fit. You might’ve heard of the little black dress trend, but I’m here to remind you that you also need a pair of little black heels. The instead. With retro-inspired gum soles and cushy memory foam insoles, they deliver the same sporty look with maximum comfort at a much friendlier price.

. Their EVA foam footbeds are shock-absorbing and wick away moisture—A.K. A., no sweaty, stinky feet here! Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports .





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