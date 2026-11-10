11 Practical Holiday Gifts They’ll Actually Use (Instead of Regifting)

From pet parents to home chefs and wellness-lovers, these gift will get tons of use well after the holiday season is over.

When it comes to holiday gifting, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to find something truly showstopping.but rather, the most practical. And we found practical gifts that are anything but boring—and that will actually get used.

For example, a devoted pet parent will love receiving a Chewy+ membership to enjoy savings and fast, free shipping on everything from toys to treats. The beauty lover in your life will appreciate thewhile a gorgeous new piece of cookware will be used daily by Shop practical gifts for everyone on your list that will actually get used well after the holiday season is over.how your hair is going to lookall over face and body as a purifying toner, post-workout cleanse, or skin-reviving refresh while traveling.

Also read The Ultimate Guide to the Best Gifts for Your Wife This Holiday Season

It balances, purifies, and reduces visible redness anytime, anywhere. Chewy is the ultimate one-stop shop for every pet need, but instead of giving pet parents a new toy, sign them up for the. The $59 per year subscription service includes perks like free shipping, 5% back on food and pharmacy, exclusive deals, free samples, and more. , PetSafe provides pet owners with peace of mind.

For example, this comfortable-wear GPS tracker allows you to keep tabs on your cat while providing health insights into their daily activity.pairs tri-ply clad stainless steel with a ceramic nonstick interior that helps food glide out easily and a long stainless steel handle designed to stay cool for confident control. Its "Villa Rosa Pink" hue adds a pop of color to daily cooking..

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The cordless and remote-free design allows her to move freely throughout the house while targeting signs of aging and restoring the skin's glow.easy for layering all season long. The buttery-soft, stretchy fabric and thumbholes add warmth, while the streamlined shape balances relaxed pants. Available in over 20 colors, there's a shade for everyone.on Christmas morning? Quick to assemble, this lightweight bike with 16-inch wheels is ergonomically designed to make learning how to ride a two-wheeler easy.

Choose from five bold colors. The E! Insider Shop editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews, and use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think our readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.