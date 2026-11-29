From classics to cheat codes, try one of our favorite recipes at your holiday gathering this year.

It’s the time of year when those of us who bake start ideating — or is it pie-deating? — about our Thanksgiving dessert lineup. Will we go with the old favorites — grandma’s apple pie or the pumpkin from the back of the Libby’s can?

Or are we in the mood to mix it up, at least a little bit, maybe by trying a new recipe or throwing in a bar or a cheesecake? The archives of the Anchorage Daily News hold lots of holiday dessert recipes from Alaska chefs and bakers. Here are 11 good ones to get you inspired. Plus, if you don’t love making pie crust, tuck this food-processor salted butter pie crust in your back pocket.

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Lemon Meringue Pie : An old-fashioned classic that never goes out of style Chocolate Irish Cream Pie : A St. Patrick’s Day favorite that tastes great on any holiday Ube Pie : A purple pleasure that can stand in for sweet potato pie Coconut Cheesecake : Coated with golden toasted coconut and a filling bolstered with creamy coconut milk Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue : A tasty twist on a quintessential Thanksgiving side dish Grandma Ople’s Apple Pie : A classic recipe that has wowed thousands of hungry holiday enthusiasts Apple-Cinnamon Crisp Pie : A cheat code for those craving apple pie but with a busy schedule Caramel Nut Tarts : A sweet, nutty alternative to the usual parade of holiday fruit pies Cookie-butter Crumble Pumpkin Pie Bars : In a pumpkin spice world, these delectable bars wear the crown Bourbon-spiked Chocolate Pecan Pie : Boozy and indulgent, this pie is the perfect topper to a celebratory meal Caramel Pie : A quick and easy dessert option for a bustling holiday host Related: Let this butterscotch-pumpkin pudding pie solve all your problems