11-Month-Old Survives 24 Hours Buried by Father in South Carolina

An 11‑month‑old boy was found alive inside a dog crate after being buried by his father. The case, investigated by Lexington County officials, highlights a shocking child‑murder scenario. Authorities have detained the suspect on burglary and child‑abuse charges.

On Tuesday, November 10, an 11‑month‑old baby named Koah Koon was found alive in a dog crate buried in the woods near his father's home in South Carolina. He was clinging to life and crying when Lexington County Sheriff Steve Koon discovered him wrapped in a towel that likely provided an air pocket.

How the 24‑Hour Buried Crate Came to Light

Investigators say Koah spent a full day underground after his father allegedly took him on Monday, November 9. The child was found in a patch of freshly disturbed dirt near the father's residence, a site that had not been searched until that afternoon.

Also read 11-Month-Old Boy Found Alive After Being Buried in Crate in South Carolina

The sheriff noted that the crate had been wrapped in a towel, which may have created enough ventilation for the infant to survive 24 hours. Koah was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Father's Arrest and Legal Consequences

During a desperate search, authorities located the father, a 43‑year‑old man, at an outbuilding in Batesburg‑Leesville on Monday evening. He was taken into custody on a burglary charge and later faced additional charges of child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

Advertisement

Law enforcement officials describe the father's actions as a deliberate attempt to conceal the infant's disappearance, prompting a rapid response from the Sheriff's Office.

Impact on the Community and Future Investigations

The case has shocked the local community, raising concerns about child safety and the effectiveness of early warning systems. Police are continuing to investigate how the father was able to conceal the child for so long.

Upcoming court dates will determine the father's legal fate, while the family of Koah Koon is coping with a devastating loss of a newborn son who managed to survive a day underground.