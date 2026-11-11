11-Month-Old Boy Found Alive After Being Buried in Crate in South Carolina

An 11-month-old boy was rescued alive Tuesday afternoon after being buried inside a dog crate in a wooded area near Parthenon Road in Lexington County, South Carolina. Sheriff Jay Koon said deputies heard the infant crying before locating him between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. after more than a day of searching. A towel wrapped around the crate may have provided enough air for him to survive. The child's father, Michael Comer, was arrested Monday night after leaving with the baby while the grandmother ran an errand. Authorities cited mental health issues and relationship problems involving the child's mother as possible factors but have not established a specific motive.

An 11-month-old boy who disappeared Monday was found alive Tuesday afternoon after authorities say he was buried inside a dog crate in a wooded near Parthenon Road in Lexington County.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said deputies located Koah Sharp between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, after more than a day of searching. Koon said deputies could hear the infant crying before finding him buried alive inside the crate. A towel was wrapped around the crate, which the sheriff said may have helped provide enough air for him to survive.

Also read Missing 11-month-old boy found buried alive in dog crate, 'clinging to life,' sheriff says

“God is good. Just a few moments ago, we found little Koah Sharp, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life,” Koon said.

“Crying the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby. ” Authorities said the search began Monday after Koa's grandmother, Patricia Comer, left the child with his father, Michael Comer, while she ran an errand. Another caregiver was expected to arrive and watch the baby.

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However, investigators say Michael Comer and Koah were gone by the time that caregiver arrived.

“I had a bad feeling that something was not right,” she said. Comer's mother said her son was an amazing father who loved his son and that he'd never done anything to jeopardize the infant's safety. The grandmother also told WACH FOX News she had concerns about her son's mental health and ongoing issues involving the child's mother. She said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and manic depression.

Investigators say they do not have a specific motive, but are aware of issues between Michael and the baby's mother, and the two were not currently in a relationship. Comer's family believed jealousy may have motivated him to take the child and keep him away from his mother. Michael Comer was arrested Monday night, but Koa was not with him. Sheriff Koon said the search intensified leading to the infant being found Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Koon said he was grateful the child was found alive and expressed hope that he would make a full recovery. The mother of 16 accused in Ohio's "House of Horrors" case is pregnant again, ABC 6 learned during her latest court appearance Monday.

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Witnesses told officers that the father gave his daughter a pillow and blanket, then left her in line sometime after 1 a.m.Multiple agencies are involved in investigations after a video circulated over the weekend showing two men lit on fire at what appears to be an Ohio State UniveMaye suffocated Darnell Taylor, who was in her care, in February 2024, then hid his lifeless body in a sewer. Breeze Airways is marking its sixth annual Breeze Kindness Week with a limited-time discount on base fares for new roundtrip bookings. The airline said travelers