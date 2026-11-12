11-month-old baby buried alive for over 24 hours miraculously released from hospital as dad is charged with attempted murder

South Carolina baby Koah Sharp is home from the hospital after being buried alive for 24 hours allegedly by his own father.

has been miraculously released from the hospital and returned to his family while his father was slapped with attempted murder charges. Little Koah Sharp was “clinging to life” after he was found buried in a shallow dirt hole inside a dog crate that was wrapped in a towel Tuesday afternoon, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.11-month-old Koah Sharp was buried alive in a dog crate for over 24 hours after disappearing with his father, Michael Comer, 25.

By Tuesday evening, the infant was well enough to be released from the hospital and returned home with his family, theNews of Koah’s incredible survival came as his father, Michael Comer, 25, was slapped with a slew of charges including attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference and burglary. The deranged dad is accused of taking his baby and burying him alive in a shallow grave on Monday after his mother, Patricia Comer, had left his home to run an errand while another caregiver was en route.

Also read Infant Clings to Life After Being Buried Alive in Dog Crate in South Carolina

Comer’s mother became concerned for her grandson’s safety and called 911. The grandma said she was previously concerned about her son’s mental health and ongoing issues with Koah’s mother, noting that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and manic depression.

She also told authorities about prior suicidal comments that Comer had made and that he’d mentioned taking Koah to New York where he claimed to have had friends that could help him find work, While investigators say they do not have a specific motive yet, they are aware of the issues between Comer and Koah’s mother — who are not currently in a relationship. Comer’s mother said he previously talked about taking Koah to New York where he claimed to have had friends who could get him work.

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Comer’s family told authorities they believe jealousy may have motivated him to take his son to keep him away from his mother. The deadbeat dad was busted on Monday hiding out in a shed — while the tot was still missing — and arrested on burglary charges. Over 100 first responders from local, state and federal agencies searched for Koah until a freshly disturbed patch of dirt near Comer’s home ultimately led investigators to the remarkable rescue.

“As you can imagine, the race was on. Everyone was trying to get him out,” Koon said.

“He immediately was placed in the care of EMS and transported to the hospital as soon as they got him out. ” The sheriff believes the crate wrapped in a towel that Koah was found in created an air pocket that kept the baby boy alive while he was buried underground.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text START to 88788. 11-month-old Koah Sharp was buried alive in a dog crate for over 24 hours after disappearing with his father, Michael Comer, 25. Comer's mother said he previously talked about taking Koah to New York where he claimed to have had friends who could get him work.