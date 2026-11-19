No matter where you’re headed this season, these appetizers are guaranteed to earn you a spot on the invite list next year.

The holidays are basically one long parade of parties, potlucks, cookie exchanges, and family get-togethers. While I love a good invitation, there's one question that inevitably comes with it:Sure, you could grab a veggie tray or a box of peppermint bark at the grocery store on your way over , but if you want to make merry in your own kitchen, you’ve got options that don’t involve YouTube-ing how to make spun sugar.

The trick is finding holiday apps that look impressive, tastes delicious, and don't require you to spend the entire party convincing everyone to try it — yes, we are talking about you,. Bonus points if it can be made ahead of time, packed up without making a mess and transported without losing its appeal. No matter where you’re headed this season, these appetizers are guaranteed to earn you a spot on the invite list next year.

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’ asparagus and gruyere tart. Made with store-bought puff pastry, fresh asparagus, and Gruyere cheese, it’s baked until golden brown and the perfect blend of crispy and savory. All you need to do is slice it into squares to make it party-ready. ’ sausage stuffing bites, which blend Italian sausage, stuffing, cheddar cheese, and dried cranberries.

Don’t skip the tart-and-sweet cranberry dipping sauce that pulls this easy-to-execute app together. If you want something that looks like it came from a fancy bakery but doesn't require fancy baking skills, these savory palmiers fromare a great option. They’re flaky, cheesy , and just the right size for popping into your mouth while catching up with relatives.

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You know that one person who always shows up with something that looks like it belongs on a restaurant menu? This whipped ricotta with honey and truffle fromis how you become that person, and it takes all of five minutes to prepare — including the time it takes to assemble it upon arrival. Is it even the holiday season if there isn’t some cranberry and brie involved? These cranberry brie bites fromare practically made for holiday entertaining.

They’re also portioned individually, which means no one has to awkwardly cut into a giant cheese wheel appetizer while balancing a cocktail in their other hand and nodding their head in a conversation pretending they understood what someone just said.definitely deliver. Think crispy mini potato pancakes with a pickle tucked inside, served with a ranch dipping sauce that gets an extra punch of flavor from everything bagel seasoning.

’s brie en croute takes things up a notch with buttery sautéed apples, toasted pecans, and a drizzle of honey tucked inside. It’s warm, gooey, and exactly the sort of thing people tend to gather around at a holiday party. This recipe is also make-ahead friendly, which is always a win when your holiday to-do list is already a mile long. Transport it in its baking dish and give it a quick warm-up at your destination if possible.

If you want to make an appetizer that looks like you spent far more time on it than you actually did, consider’ marinated cheese. Layers of cheese soak up a savory marinade made with olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon, garlic, and fresh herbs, while roasted red peppers add a festive pop of color. Serve it with a big pile of crackers and let guests build their own bites. The best part?

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You can assemble the entire dish a full day ahead. ’s sweet and tangy cranberry meatballs are a fun way to mix things up using frozen meatballs. The slow cooker does most of the heavy lifting, and the combination of sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy flavors makes these a crowd-pleaser. ’ cream cheese wontons are the kind of appetizer that will have guests reaching for seconds.

Pro tip: bring along a dipping sauce and you'll have a party snack that feels like a takeout favorite. ’s buffalo chicken pinwheels to life. This no-bake option comes together in less than 15 minutes using tortillas, rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, Frank’s Red Hot, and a few other pantry staples. They’re easy to pack in a covered container, look pretty on a platter, and can be made ahead of time. That’s what we call a holiday hosting win.