When you upgrade your iPad, put the old one to good use by making it into a makeshift home smart calendar or other cool repurposes.

That old iPad in your drawer sitting around doing nothing can stand in for gadgets that cost $150 to $300, from smart displays and sunrise alarms to photo frames and drawing tablets.

, for instance, costs $299 for a 7-inch screen, but an iPad you already own can cover a good chunk of what it does.to enable this, then triple-press the power button with an app open to activate Guided Access. Also, it's important to check if your iPad still gets updates. iPadOS 27 only supports the iPad , iPad mini , iPad Air , 11-inch iPad Pro , 12.9-inch iPad Pro and newer models.

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Older iPads get occasional security patches, but those have an unpredictable schedule. If yours is out of support, stick to the offline ideas below and keep it away from banking, passwords and shopping. Apple's HomeView has a 7-inch smart display that recognizes faces to show each person their own setup, plus it uses Siri AI with context from your iPhone.