11 Cozy Loungewear Sets on Amazon That You'll Live In

These chic and comfy loungewear sets from Amazon are perfect for transitioning into spring. They’re stylish enough for brunch with friends, but cozy enough to relax at home.

Despite a recent snowy weekend in New York City, I can feel spring creeping up, which typically means shedding our coziest layers for less comfortable options. However, this year I’m taking my comfy into the new season. I recently found luxe-looking options that blend seamlessly into my warm-weather wardrobe. (It’s my hack for living in year-round, even at the office.) Still, waffle-knit fabrics and button-up cardigans ensure I’m cozy as I ride out these next few chilly weeks.

There are so many on-sale options ahead of Presidents Day, but I narrowed down my wishlist to these 11 loungewear sets on Amazon. From sweatshirts and short sets to breezy linen pants, shop these chic loungewear sets starting at $12. Trust me: You’ll live in them.One set I'm particularly eyeing is a cropped linen tank and a pair of wide-leg pants, perfect for transitioning from desk to dinner. Imagine wearing this set on a Moroccan shoreline in a few months. Most likely, it’ll be my go-to piece when a random warm spell hits NYC, and I need an easy transition outfit. Once I pop on a cropped cardigan or denim jacket, it becomes a wardrobe foundation piece. To style the set for the streets, layer a tank under the top and pair it with some statement heels and a colorful clutch. Or, simply slip on your sneakers for a relaxed daytime look. Think of it as the elevated version of wearing your partner’s oversized T-shirt. The short-sleeved top and shorts mix feminine and masculine details, including adorable piping detailing and a trendy open V-neck collar, so you’re set for any situation.Anyone following their favorite influencers or models knows a half-zip sweatsuit is key to looking put together without trying too hard. This one comes in nine neutral colors, and you can layer it with different colored tanks and tops underneath. Cuff the sleeves and add some statement bracelets and rings, and the outfit will make it look way more expensive than it is. Now is the time to kick your feet up and relax before we start zipping into our miniskirts. Before heading to checkout, browse through more editor-approved loungewear already marked down during Amazon’s early Presidents’ Day sale. I Own 7 Pairs of Adidas, so I'm Stocking Up on More While They're Up to 51% Off Oprah’s Go-To Loungewear Brand Is on Rare Sale, Including Luxe Sets and Soft Tees I’m a Hot Yoga Lover, and I Swear by These Comfy, Butt-Lifting Leggings From $23 21 Best Bathrobes to Keep You Cozy, Whatever the Season I Do Pilates 5X a Week, So I'm Stocking Up on Lululemon Leggings and Tanks From $29 Meghan Markle’s Go-To Mall Brand Has Jean Alternatives and Spring Staples From $17 Style Experts Agree: These Are the Best Sweatshirts for Home, Work, and Gym Tim





