11 Best New Lowe's Patio Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week — Best Life

11 Best New Lowe's Patio Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

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We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals. The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert interviewed and do not contain affiliate links.patio furniture deals ever since the weather started showing signs of warming up in early spring. But now that summer is in full swing, the home improvement retailer hasn’t lost any of its momentum, dropping a bunch of not-to-be-missed new decor options.

A lot of them could help you finally finish your outdoor shopping checklist, from area rugs and lighting solutions to high-end-looking planters and water features. Here are the best new Lowe’s patio decor finds hitting shelves this week. When you’re decorating your outdoor space, it can be all too easy to forget to lay down some decent ground cover. This adds some subtle color and texture to your outdoor space without going over the top.

It could be the missing piece to your entire aesthetic! The fun thing about selecting outdoor lighting is that you can intentionally go cozy with it. That’s why we love this, which light up with a warm amber glow at night after being powered by the sun all day. And since you don’t need to worry about wiring, you can hang or place them practically anywhere!

Don’t make the all too common mistake of leaving your benches, sofas, and sectionals bare all summer long! These not only make sitting down more comfy, but will add a bit of color and texture to the overall look of your patio, too. It can be hard to decorate a patio if you don’t have a green thumb.

Fortunately, decor like this exists, making it possible to get the planted look you want without worrying about your investments wilting and dying within weeks. Customers in the reviews also praise it for being “very realistic looking” with a “sturdy base,” which is about all we can ask for from faux foliage! is a truly eye-catching decoration that requires none of the sculpting and trimming effort.

Customers call it “adorable yard decor” and say that it “comes at a great price point. ” is just that, featuring an amphibian deep in meditation. It’s a nice way to break up a flower bed or fill a corner. Adding elements besides plants to your patio can be a great way to enhance the vibe.

That certainly includes water features like thisIn our opinion, the best decor out there is the kind that is both functional and looks like it’s an essential part of the layout. And while this might technically be furniture, it’s also the kind of piece that turns a patio into a warm and welcoming space.

“They look great as a conversation nook under the dogwood trees,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “They assembled easily. They are sturdy. For a metal bench, they are comfortable—the seat has a nice curve to it.

I don’t even need cushions. ”With an endless number of options in the planter market, it can be hard to pick one that really stands out. But if we’re forced to pick, thisFar from being your run-of-the-mill stock options, these thoughtfully designed pieces will bring an elevated look to practically any patio. .

Of course, we love the look of the faux concrete and rope materials. But as the name suggests, this piece also makes it easier to keep your greenery hydrated, with a built-in water reservoir that helps make managing upkeep that much easier.





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