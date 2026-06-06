11 Best New IKEA Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Month — Best Life

11 Best New IKEA Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

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We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals. The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert interviewed and do not contain affiliate links.all the way down to delicious and well-priced meatballs. That’s why it’s no surprise to us that the retailer taps into its Swedish roots to provide some of the best-looking, sleek organizational items we’ve ever seen.

As our spring cleaning push carries over into summer, we’re filling our shopping carts with products that can help us streamline every room in the house. Ready to start stashing? Here are the best new IKEA storage finds hitting shelves this month. , with tiered shelves that make it a fantastic option for use as a kitchen organizer, a chic bar cart, a workplace caddy, or a bathroom cabinet extender.

“This is a great utility cart,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Easy to assemble, sturdy, and easy to move around. We just moved into a new home and have been using it as our tools cart for all the little projects we have going on all over the house. We love it!

”IKEA is already filled with plenty of great shelving options. And if you’re picking one up, we suggest filling it with as a better-looking storage bin option. But don’t be fooled by their appearance: Customers in the reviews say they can stand up to the task of stashing things away.

“This basket is a good combination of natural materials and strength in construction,” writes one. “I’m able to put heavy objects in mine with no issue. ”Whether you’re an apartment dweller or simply someone who can’t keep their items relegated to a closet and dresser, using that under-the-bed space can be one of the best ways to gain back some storage space.

Fortunately, this can be the bedrock for an efficient system of stashing seasonal clothing and other items . No matter how you handle them, having your footwear collect in a pile is never a good look. That’s why we’re so glad we discovered thisIt’s a great mudroom or entryway addition, and we absolutely love the small valet tray on top for mail, keys, and other small items.

Pro-tip: This can also be one of the best ways to store your vinyl records! , which features a clasping lid that will keep your items safe and protected wherever you store them. Think of this as the ideal option for items like holiday decorations, seasonal clothes, or memorabilia. As we’ve gotten better at our storage game, we’ve learned that closets should be treated as a blank canvas where the goal is to maximize efficiency.

One way to do that is to add a as a way to stash everything from shoes and accessories to bulky clothes and other items. We also love that it can be shortened to include as many or as few cubbies as you need. We’ll be honest: We were late to realizing that sometimes, a heavy-duty utilitarian storage option can be just as good as the shed we don’t have.

This is the perfect place for stashing outdoor items like gardening tools, as well as a garage closet or workshed option. on hand, it will at least become a little easier. It’s ideal for stashing toys and other items, but can also work as a hamper or place to keep spare blankets, pillows, and stuffed animals, too. Just because a full kitchen remodel isn’t in your budget doesn’t mean you can’t win a little extra storage space.

This“It literally fit a niche in our kitchen and added needed counter space. Looks nice too,” writes one happy customer.

“Lower shelves work great for wine storage, too! ”One of the hardest parts about tucking away items is being able to find them again when you need them. That’s why we’re stocking up on this to add to our closets and under-bed space. Thanks to its translucent exterior, we can always see what’s inside!

to reclaim everything from overflowing pantries to chaotic hobby corners. Bonus points if you use that DIY spirit to paint them a different color!





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