11 Best New Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Shelves in June — Best Life

11 Best New Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Shelves in June

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We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals. The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert interviewed and do not contain affiliate links.is one of the coolest stores to shop at right now. Everyone I know is obsessed with the dollar store’s selection of merchandise, hovering around $1.25.

They have the best Sephora and Ulta dupe, home decor that looks like it could be from designer stores, and outdoor essentials to upgrade your spaces on a budget. This summer, there are tons of great new merchandise shoppers are throwing in their carts. What should you buy before all the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree arrivals hitting shelves in June.scents, many of which are dupes for Bath & Body Works products.

“A wonderful alternative to a more expernsive retailer. I work in a long term care facility and our ladies love these! ” writes a shopper.

“I bought this earlier today and it smells amazing! Good quality and cheap replacement for Bath and Body Works and other fragrance brands. I got the vanilla sugar scent,” another adds. , $1.50 per panel, is a hot new item that is selling out fast.

Some shoppers recommend just ordering them in bulk online.

“Really nice, unfortunately I only bought two, I want more, can’t find them anywhere,” one shopper says. , $1.50 each, are perfectly whimsical.

“These lights are perfect for that little touch of whimsy. I like that there’s NO WIRES, so you can put them anywhere. Assortment was fine..got a couple more red than yellow which is perfect for me,” one shopper writes. You can order an assortment of colors online.

If your teen is asking for Bubble skincare but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, introduce them to, which are a dupe for the Ulta favorite at just $1.25 each.

“My daughter is getting into washing her face and it’s nice to find a dupe for a more expensive brand that works just as good….as long as I can find them. I may have to order myself a whole box of this to make sure I can get it,” one shopper writes. Fall and Halloween decorations are already arriving at Dollar Tree stores. Again, seasonal decor like this tends to sell out quickly.

Thecomes in a few pattern options, $5 each. ”I love these wish they would have them all out together with every holiday,” one shopper writes. , just $6.00 each.

“Amazing solar lanterns! ” writes a shopper, noting “they last all night,” until about 5:30 am.

“I have more expensive solar lights I bought from Sam’s Club, and dock lights I paid a fortune for that don’t work nearly as well. ”is back, and it’s just $1. With a metal lid and amber-hued glass jar, many people use them in decorative centerpieces.

However, it’s the scent that keeps customers coming back for more. I recommend buying several. , $1.50 each, to add some whimsy to your already adorable garden. There are assorted styles in various colors, each with its own unique touch.are just $1.25 and make a great little gift or party favor.

“Perfect gifts for your bridesmaids/bridesmen for their proposal boxes. and i found them at the store too,” a shopper writes about them. , $1.50, are a fun addition to your fairy garden or regular garden.

“I found theses inspirational stones in Dollar Tree! For just 1.25 plus tax! WOW!!! What a huge blessing it is!

I’m going to go back and buy probably the whole shelf, you can’t find these anywhere, only if you made them yourself, like on a rock, and paint them with the words on there! I feel blessed with GOD today finding them ! ” writes a shopper.for $1.25 for a DIY. Just add a little paint and a photo for a thoughtful gift.

“Looks like wood! Very pretty frame and can easily be painted. 5 Stars! ” a shopper exclaims. Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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