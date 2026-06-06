11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves in June — Best Life

11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves in June

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This week’s drop covers the full spectrum of summer needs, from a $1 pair of flip flops to a $34 air circulator fan, a rainbow tube float, toys for the kids, and other fun goodies you didn’t know you needed until now. Prices are beyond reasonable, and there’s something new at every turn. These are the 11 best new Dollar General finds to check out in June.

A rainbow ribbon tube float brings the fun and photographs like a dream, meaning it has all the makings of your most cherished summer memories. Thisis for people who have accepted that they are not getting out of the pool until dinner. This one comes in assorted styles, supports the whole body rather than just the parts a standard tube does, and costs $15 — about the cost of a single pool drink at the resort.

The coil spring toy has survived every generation of childhood because its appeal is essentially physics — watch it walk down stairs, pass it hand to hand, hold both ends and let it ripple. A giant rainbow version of thisOne gallon of whatever you want to serve in a Margaritaville-branded clear dispenser is one way to cheer up your patio table for just $10.

ThisAerospeed AC100 20-inch air circulator fan is the summer appliance that makes a room livable when the air conditioning is losing the argument with July. The most practical item on this list by a significant margin. Clear backpacks are required at most stadiums, concerts, and theme parks now — and an $8 one that looks decent is a better solution than a $40 one that looks the same.

ThisA cat-shaped expandable zipper pouch reads as cheerful, unserious, and exactly what kids want to put all their favorite treasures in. Thisfor $3 means each is just $0.33 per pair! Grab just one set to accessorize a full week of outfits, with extra options to spare.is the seasonal wardrobe add that works for the cookout, parade, or park day without having to change in between.

Matched with theA blue boxer short for $5 is the summer lounge and sleep essential that belongs in every drawer by August. This





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