11 Best New Cracker Barrel Decor Finds Selling Fast — Best Life

11 Best New Cracker Barrel Decor Finds Selling Fast

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We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals. The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert interviewed and do not contain affiliate links.wouldn’t be the landmark it is without its attached Old Country Store. Inside, you’ll find shelves stocked with gadgets and gizmos of plenty from ornate lighting to quirky home decor. And if you’re lucky, you might even catch a steep discount.

Here are 11 of the best new Cracker Barrel decor finds shoppers are adding to their carts right now. emits a warm, gentle glow in hallways and foyers. It provides just the right amount of pathway lighting while creating a cozy ambiance. The geometric honeycomb design complements a multitude of aesthetics, especially spaces that lean heavily into nature.

. It’s just as pretty as a standalone decor piece on a mantle or bookshelf—you can even style it with a book or two peeking out! suit a range of styles, including farmhouse, organic modern, minimalist, and coastal. Style them on any surface alongside natural accents, candles, decorative bowls, or stacked books for an effortlessly curated look.

can be used as a purse bowl or makeup caddy. The smooth faux stone finish gives it a luxe look à la Pottery Barn, but for way cheaper. , this Chunky Knitted Throw Pillow adds a cozy touch to your reading nook. It features a cable-knit design with scalloped trim as well as a zippered back for easy cleaning.

Cracker Barrel also sells matching knitted blankets. as “a small but striking accent,” depicting a velvet backdrop, botanical illustration, and wooden frame. It can be displayed freestanding or mounted on the wall. .

Its sleek design gives it a polished, high-end look for kitchen counters. Style it with cookbooks and baking supplies. is a dupe for similar versions from Pottery Barn, Anthro, Williams-Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, and Bergdorfs that retail for nearly $1,000. The natural wood and brass tones complement most interiors, and it’s fully functional.

Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports .





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