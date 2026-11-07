$11.4 million in Nvidia cargo reportedly stolen in Oakland heist

A heist reportedly resulted in the theft of $11.4 million worth of Nvidia cargo in Oakland over the summer.

Authorities are investigating a grand theft in East Oakland after an $11.4-million heist involving Nvidia cargo reportedly took place this summer. Six pallets from the Nvidia Corp. that were supposed to be shipped to Fort Worth, Texas, instead were picked up Aug. 29 by a truck that later disappeared, Police tried to trace the vehicle but lost track of it in San Bernardino County, the East Bay Times reported.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed authorities are investigating a grand theft that was reported Sept. 13 but declined to release more details. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been reported. Nvidia Corp. is a global tech company based in Santa Clara, Calif. , whose graphic processing units, or GPUs, dominate the market for AI chips.

Also read $11.4M shipment of Nvidia cargo stolen in California heist

Nvidia did not return a message seeking comment. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

Advertisement

It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington. On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.