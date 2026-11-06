“11/10” Tuna Melt and More Recipes We Made This Week

Like pasta alla vodka and orzo chicken soup.

It’s no secret that Bon Appétit editors cook a lot for work. So it should come as no surprise that we cook a lot during our off hours too.we’re whipping up this month to get dinner on the table, entertain our friends, satisfy a sweet tooth, use up leftovers, and everything in between.

For even more staff favorites,My Test Kitchen buddy Rebecca Firkser has a wild little pasta up her sleeve that I can’t get enough of:. When she first made it for the team, I was blown away. I would have never thought to throw dates into a pasta, but alas, it’s delicious. Each bite has something sweet, something creamy, a bit of crunch, and endless fun.

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— Since my son started daycare in September, our household has been sick more than it has been healthy. So it makes sense that I have been on a chicken soup kick. I have it for lunch and dinner and drink mugfulls of stock between meals. My latest batch was my colleague Rebecca Firkser’s, which has a beautifully spiced broth and lots of nourishing spinach.

It may not be a cure-all, but close enough. Delicata squash should be as popular as butternut. It’s far easier to cut , the thin skin is not only edible but tasty, and it’s got a sweet potato-like flesh that’s creamy and, well, sweet. I usually treat it simply , but I treated myself to my former colleague Rachel Gurjar’s gussied-upand I’m so glad I did.

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The squash itself takes no extra effort, but gathering up some toppings, liketossed with extra spices, juicy pomegranate seeds, and seasoned yogurt, transformed it into a dish I was proud to serve to guests. —. Not rocket science, I know, but after a rough-and-tumble work- and school-week, we are all reaching for some semblance of comfort. It is also easy enough to whip up that I can often beat the timing of our former Friday tradition, takeout pizza.

The Caesar dressing is usually made in advance and the pasta of choice is usually rigatoni. It cooks in about the same amount of time as the sauce—I just love when that happens.. Buttery slices of sourdough or rye that leave a shine of grease on your fingers. Tuna salad mashed into tender flakes, speckled with crisp celery, onion, and herbs.

A blanket of American cheese, so stretchy it’ll rival a mozzarella stick. And a mandatory pickle, to offer added tangy solace after each bite. I ate mine with salt-and-vinegar kettle chips stuffed inside because that’s how